Interfacing Unveils Ground-breaking EPC Version 15: Revolutionizing Process Creation and Improvement with Generative AI

"EPC 15 is a milestone in our mission to disrupt by using AI to enhance processes, cut compliance costs, and transform quality and process management. It's more than a product; it's a paradigm shift, empowering businesses with AI-driven insights for unmatched efficiency and compliance." Post this

Moreover, Version 15's AI system excels at enhancing existing documentation by identifying gaps, inefficiencies, and errors. This ensures that businesses maintain up-to-date and optimized processes, adapting swiftly to changing market demands. The AI-driven approach extends beyond documentation, also offering operational process improvement recommendations to accelerate product delivery, enhance quality, and reduce costs, making it an invaluable tool for businesses seeking to stay ahead in a fast-paced environment without the overhead of additional human resources.

Interfacing's commitment to compliance and risk management is evident in Version 15. The AI system proactively identifies potential compliance conflicts and advises on regulatory standards, ensuring businesses remain compliant and resilient. This new release is a game-changer for businesses looking to transform their operations quickly and seamlessly while maintaining compliance.

In the words of Scott Armstrong, CEO of Interfacing, "Our latest release marks a significant milestone in our mission to disrupt the market by leveraging AI for enhancing business processes and reducing the cost and effort of compliance. Version 15 is not just a product; it's a paradigm shift in quality and process management, empowering businesses with AI-driven insights for unparalleled efficiency and compliance."

Following the successful release of the AI Doc Parser, which converts text procedures and whiteboard workshop images to digital processes, Generative AI is the next step in Interfacing's strategic roadmap to integrate AI technologies throughout its platform. Interfacing's Version 15 stands at the forefront of the AI revolution in process discovery and improvement, inviting businesses to embrace a future where efficiency, compliance, and innovation go hand in hand.

Sign up for our webinar on Interfacing Process & Content Generative AI, February 7, 2024!

For more information, please contact [email protected]

About Interfacing:

Interfacing Technologies Corporation stands out as a global leader in Business Process Management, Quality Management Systems, and Low-Code Automation software. Their flagship Integrated Management System harnesses AI for process-centric quality, compliance, and improvement solutions. With a strong presence across all sectors, Interfacing especially excels in regulated industries due to its compliance-adherent and system-validated software. Based in Montreal, Canada, and Frankfurt, Germany, Interfacing extends its international reach through a strategic network of offices and resources. Interfacing is ISO 27001 certified, GDPR compliant, and offers Electronic Digital Signature that is 21CFR part 11 compliant.

Media Contact

Dan Candido, Interfacing Technologies Corporation, 1 5147377333, [email protected], https://www.interfacing.com/

SOURCE Interfacing Technologies Corporation