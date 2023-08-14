Intergalactic Adventure Poses Questions About What Lies Beyond the Visible World

New thriller addresses the age-old question "Are humans alone in the universe?"

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For a long time, Scott Wallace has been fascinated by the interworking of the universe. While thinking about the possibilities of life in space, he was inspired to write his own science fiction psychological thriller, "Abracadabra."

"Abracadabra" follows the adventure of Dr. Thomas D. McClure, a Harvard professor of linguistics, as he receives an unusual request from NASA about undertaking a top- secret assignment. The discovery of two alien gadgets, a break-in at NASA's Ames Research Center, and a CIA investigation push McClure to reconnect with a childhood friend as a desperate man on the run. He soon meets Robby McKoy, and the two are forced into a world far beyond earth.

"While watching NASA documentaries about new technologies used in the exploration of exoplanets, I started to think about the high probability of life in space," Wallace said.

Wallace suggests that extraterrestrial life may be different than Hollywood movies lead people to believe.

"It's possible that aliens are not the green evil doers portrayed in our society," Wallace said. "Maybe they are a lot like us."

"Abracadabra's" parable-like story focuses on good versus evil forces and presents thought provoking questions designed to make readers consider life beyond what can be seen.

Wallace plans to continue this intergalactic adventure in future books.

"Abracadabra"

By Scott Wallace

ISBN: 9781665742474 (softcover); 9781665742467 (electronic)

Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Scott Wallace grew up in the mountains of southwest Virginia, hiking the same trails Thomas Jefferson once hiked. His love of nature and The University of Virginia (UVA) is rooted in his early life on those trails, and provided the notion that the right inspiration and words can have a far-reaching impact on society. He and his wife Sarah currently live in Charlotte, NC, where he continues to hike with his beloved dog, Toby, and support UVA athletics. Scott was formerly a writer for a sports blog called "Sports Almighty," where he interviewed athletes such as Russell Wilson, Colin Kaepernick, and NFL Hall of Famer Barry Sanders. Scott is a graduate of Liberty University with a business degree, and a minor in Religion. "Abracadabra" is his first novel. To learn more, please visit https://bscottwallace.com/.

###

General Inquiries:

LAVIDGE – Phoenix

Ashley Fletcher

[email protected]

Media Contact

Ashley Fletcher, LAVIDGE, 4809982600, [email protected]

SOURCE LAVIDGE