Interior Design Platform Spoak Launches Their Verified Partner Program

The verified partner program is a first-of-its-kind marketing tool for brands that drives awareness and sales amongst a coveted interior design community.

HUDSON, N.Y., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Spoak, an online interior design platform for consumers and professionals, is excited to unveil its Verified Partner Program. With over 148K design projects completed on the platform to date, Spoak has solidified its position as a go-to destination for interior design enthusiasts and professionals alike.

Spoak's Thingology product feed, a beloved feature within the platform, boasts over 702K user-imported products, inspiration images, and a personalized recommendation engine for Spoak members to source products for their design projects easily. The Verified Partner Program allows brands to import their product catalogs directly into Spoak's Thingology feed and control their brand's presence, proving to be a powerful marketing tool that drives brand awareness and sales among Spoak's design community. Verified products are boosted in search results for relevant terms and with exclusive metadata like 'female-founded' or 'BIPOC-owned.' For brands on Shopify, Squarespace, and Etsy, Spoak can directly import product catalogs and keep product information up to date. Verified Partner brands can also extend exclusive discounts to Spoak members and host virtual design challenges.

Hilah Stahl, Spoak's CEO and founder, shares, "Discoverability is core to the Spoak experience. Pro designers and DIYers not only enjoy discovering new and unique brands for their projects, but they also need to ensure these brands are reputable. Meanwhile, brands have highly requested more opportunities to get in front of our members. We're filling a niche in the market, and it's a win-win for everyone."

Since its establishment in 2018, Spoak has passionately supported emerging brands, small businesses, and local artisans, a commitment reflected in the Verified Partner Program's successful beta phase. Included among the beta brands in the program are female-founded small businesses Haustile, Sabai, Homebody, Parachute, Nestig, San Junipero Textile Studio, and Hither Lane.

"Joining Spoak's beta Verified Partner program and collaborating on our recent design challenge was an exciting venture for Nestig, offering us intimate access to a highly engaged, design-savvy audience with significant purchasing potential," comments Sara Slywka, Nestig's CMO.

To join the Verified Partner program and learn more about Spoak's brand partnerships, visit https://www.spoak.com/partnerships.

About Spoak: Spoak is an online interior design platform for enthusiasts and professionals. Users can access a suite of easy-to-use design and business tools, exclusive brand discounts, free online courses, and a thriving design-obsessed community.

