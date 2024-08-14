InterLinc Welcomes Back Jerry Smith as Branch Manager in Georgia

InterLinc Mortgage is thrilled to announce the return of Jerry Smith to the team.
HOUSTON, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InterLinc Mortgage is thrilled to announce the return of Jerry Smith to the team. Smith will resume his role as a Producing Branch Manager, bringing with him the expertise and steadfast dedication that fueled his tremendous success during his previous eight-year tenure.
"I am beyond excited to welcome back not only one of the best mortgage professionals I have known in my career but also one of my best friends," said James Durham, senior vice president of InterLinc Mortgage. "From playing high school baseball together to having him stand as a groomsman at my wedding 20 years ago, it has been my pleasure to watch him grow in his career. His presence has consistently made everyone around him better. I am truly honored to have Jerry impacting the future of InterLinc."
Smith originally joined InterLinc in 2015 and played a crucial role in production. He consistently ranked as a top monthly producer and excelled with his clients, achieving the highest customer satisfaction.
"I am so excited to rejoin the InterLinc family," said Smith. "The warm welcome I've received from familiar faces makes it feel like I never left. In my opinion, the culture of this company is unmatched and will continue to attract mortgage professionals who are committed to success. We are so excited for the future and can't wait to serve our customers and trusted real estate partners."
Smith serves a diverse range of clients and specializes in various loan programs, with a notable reputation serving veterans and builders. He will be based in Columbus, Georgia, and will cater to the West Georgia and East Alabama markets.
InterLinc has always prioritized attracting and retaining top talent, and the return of Jerry Smith underscores its commitment to building a world-class team. The company is confident that he will make a significant impact as they continue to innovate and expand their services.
For more information about InterLinc Mortgage, visit http://www.joininterlinc.com.
Media Contact
Haley Jozwiak, InterLinc Mortgage, (281) 210-5634, [email protected], www.joininterlinc.com
SOURCE InterLinc Mortgage
