InterLinc Welcomes Back Jerry Smith as Branch Manager in Georgia

Smith originally joined InterLinc in 2015 and played a crucial role in production. He consistently ranked as a top monthly producer and excelled with his clients, achieving the highest customer satisfaction.

"I am so excited to rejoin the InterLinc family," said Smith. "The warm welcome I've received from familiar faces makes it feel like I never left. In my opinion, the culture of this company is unmatched and will continue to attract mortgage professionals who are committed to success. We are so excited for the future and can't wait to serve our customers and trusted real estate partners."

Smith serves a diverse range of clients and specializes in various loan programs, with a notable reputation serving veterans and builders. He will be based in Columbus, Georgia, and will cater to the West Georgia and East Alabama markets.

InterLinc has always prioritized attracting and retaining top talent, and the return of Jerry Smith underscores its commitment to building a world-class team. The company is confident that he will make a significant impact as they continue to innovate and expand their services.

For more information about InterLinc Mortgage, visit http://www.joininterlinc.com.

