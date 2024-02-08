Interloc Solutions, a leading Maximo solutions provider, proudly announces its elevation to IBM Platinum Business Partner status

"With IBM Platinum Business Partner status, Interloc reaffirms its position as a trusted technology partner, poised to empower businesses with innovative solutions that drive success in today's rapidly evolving digital landscape." (Mike Watson, CEO) Post this

Key benefits of Interloc Solution's IBM Platinum Business Partner status include:

Access to Advanced IBM Technologies: As a Platinum Business Partner, Interloc gains early access to IBM's latest innovations and technologies, ensuring that our clients benefit from the most advanced solutions available. Enhanced Technical Support: Our partnership with IBM provides us with priority access to IBM's technical support, enabling us to address our clients' needs promptly and efficiently. Specialized Training and Certification: Interloc's team of experts undergoes specialized training and certification programs, ensuring that our professionals possess the highest level of skills and knowledge to deliver exceptional solutions.

With our award-winning Mobile Informer solution and our comprehensive application hosting and managed services, Interloc Solutions has consistently demonstrated its commitment to delivering outstanding solutions that leverage IBM's robust portfolio. This Platinum status is a recognition of the hard work, expertise, and dedication of our team.

"With IBM Platinum Business Partner status, Interloc reaffirms its position as a trusted technology partner, poised to empower businesses with innovative solutions that drive success in today's rapidly evolving digital landscape." (Mike Watson, CEO)

For more information about Interloc's IBM Platinum Business Partner status or to explore how our solutions can benefit your business, please contact us at [email protected]

About Interloc:

Since 2005, Interloc Solutions, an IBM Platinum Business Partner and the largest independent IBM Maximo Enterprise Asset Management systems integrator in North America, has been helping clients and partners realize the greatest potential from their enterprise asset management investment. Interloc provides application hosting, innovative consulting, mobility solutions, and managed services for the global Maximo community.

Interloc has enhanced the implementation and adoption of Maximo through its transformative Mobile Informer solution, which is currently in use across a wide range of disciplines and industries— including U.S. Federal Agencies, Utilities, Transportation, Airport Operations, Manufacturing, Healthcare, and Oil and Gas. With experience in all versions of Maximo and a consulting organization of highly qualified technology and maintenance professionals, Interloc excels in delivering all-inclusive, best-practice Maximo EAM consulting services and mobile solutions.

Media Contact

Scott Peluso, Interloc Solutions, 9168174590, [email protected], www.interlocsolutions.com

SOURCE Interloc Solutions