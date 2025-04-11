Interloc Solutions Achieves SOC 2® Compliance, Reinforcing Commitment to Data Security and Trust

"Earning SOC 2 compliance is about more than just certifications—it's about fulfilling the trust our clients place in us every day," said Mike Watson, President of Interloc Solutions. "This achievement reinforces our dedication to delivering secure and reliable solutions, enabling our clients to focus on what matters most—optimizing their assets and operations."

FOLSOM, Calif., April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In today's digital-first world, where safeguarding sensitive information is more critical than ever, Interloc Solutions has reached a significant milestone. Interloc, a leader in enterprise asset management (EAM) solutions, is proud to announce that it has achieved SOC 2® Type II compliance. This accomplishment reflects Interloc's steadfast commitment to upholding the highest standards of security, availability, and confidentiality for its clients and partners.

The SOC (System and Organization Controls) reports, developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), are globally recognized benchmarks for organizations that prioritize protecting their customers' data. Interloc's SOC 2® Type II report is an extensive evaluation of its internal processes, demonstrating that its systems consistently meet the five key trust principles: security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. Complementing this is the SOC 3® report—a concise, public-facing document that offers transparency and assurance for clients, stakeholders, and the public.

"Earning SOC 2 compliance is about more than just certifications—it's about fulfilling the trust our clients place in us every day," said Mike Watson, President of Interloc Solutions. "This achievement reinforces our dedication to delivering secure and reliable solutions, enabling our clients to focus on what matters most—optimizing their assets and operations."

Behind the scenes, Interloc employs rigorous internal policies, robust risk management practices, and continuous monitoring to ensure operational excellence. These measures not only underscore the company's capabilities but also affirm its leadership as a trusted partner for secure, dependable EAM solutions, including IBM Maximo implementations and managed services.

As Interloc continues to innovate and empower organizations across industries, the SOC 2 certification is another testament to the company's commitment to staying ahead of evolving cybersecurity challenges. Interloc Solutions is also certified in ISO- 27001 and ISO/IEC 2701:2022 and ISO/IEC 2701:2015 to further ensuring the security, confidentiality, integrity, and availability of information assets. Clients and partners can move forward confidently, knowing that Interloc Solutions provides a steadfast foundation for their success.

For more information or to request a copy of Interloc's SOC 3 report, please contact [email protected] or visit http://www.interlocsolutions.com.

About Interloc Solutions

Interloc Solutions is an award-winning IBM Platinum Business Partner specializing in enterprise asset management innovation. The company provides cutting-edge Application Hosting and Managed Services for IBM Maximo and the Maximo Application Suite. With a strong focus on mobile solutions, including the proprietary Mobile Informer platform, Interloc empowers organizations to enhance asset performance and achieve operational excellence.

