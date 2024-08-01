Interloc Solutions Obtains ISO 27001:2022 and ISO 27017 Certifications

Interloc Solutions is proud to announce that it has achieved ISO/IEC 27001 and ISO 27017 certifications, underscoring its commitment to safeguarding client information.

FOLSOM, Calif., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Interloc Solutions is proud to announce that it has achieved ISO/IEC 27001 and ISO 27017 certifications, underscoring its commitment to safeguarding client information. These prestigious certifications and third-party accreditation, reflect Interloc's dedication to maintaining the highest standards of information security. Established by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) in October 2022, ISO 27001 and ISO 27017 set the benchmark for information security management systems and cloud security. This recognition highlights Interloc Solutions' ongoing efforts to ensure the availability, integrity, and confidentiality of its clients' data.

A-LIGN, an independent third-party auditor and ISO/IEC 27001 certification body accredited by the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB), has validated that Interloc Solutions has met all requirements for both ISO/IEC 27001 and ISO/IEC 27017 certifications. The rigorous assessment confirmed that Interloc has implemented robust security measures and countermeasures to protect against unauthorized access or compromise, with personnel across all of Interloc demonstrating a thorough understanding of best practices. Achieving this internationally recognized standard confirms that Interloc's security management program is both comprehensive and aligned with leading industry practices, providing clear evidence of its commitment to maintaining the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of its information systems.

The scope of Interloc's ISO/IEC 27001:2022 and ISO 27017 certifications encompassed both internal information systems, operations, and external cloud hosted solutions.

These certifications affirms Interloc's steadfast commitment to information security across all levels of our organization. It assures our clients the security of their data and information has been thoroughly addressed, implemented, and controlled in every aspect of our operations.

"Achieving the ISO 27001 and ISO 27017 certifications allows us to better deliver secure IBM Maximo application hosting and managed services offerings to our clients and the global Maximo community."- Mike Watson, CEO, Interloc Solutions

For more information about Interloc Solutions, visit http://www.interlocsolutions.com.

About Interloc Solutions

Since 2005, Interloc Solutions, an IBM Platinum Business Partner and the largest independent IBM Maximo Enterprise Asset Management systems integrator in North America, has been helping clients and partners realize the greatest potential from their enterprise asset management investment. Interloc provides application hosting, innovative consulting, mobility solutions, and managed services for the global Maximo community.

Interloc has enhanced the implementation and adoption of Maximo through its transformative Mobile Informer solution, which is currently in use across a wide range of disciplines and industries— including U.S. Federal Agencies, Utilities, Transportation, Airport Operations, Manufacturing, Healthcare, and Oil and Gas. With experience in all versions of Maximo and a consulting organization of highly qualified technology and maintenance professionals, Interloc excels in delivering all-inclusive, best-practice Maximo EAM consulting services and mobile solutions.

Media Contact

Scott Peluso, Interloc, 9168174590, [email protected]

SOURCE Interloc