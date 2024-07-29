Interloc Solutions Welcomes Skip Snyder as Executive Vice President of Professional Services

Interloc Solutions, a leading Maximo solutions provider, is excited to announce the addition of Skip Snyder as Executive Vice President of Professional Services.

FOLSOM, Calif. , July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Interloc Solutions, a leading Maximo solutions provider, is excited to announce the addition of Skip Snyder as Executive Vice President of Professional Services. With over 20 years of experience in global technology markets, Skip brings extensive expertise and a proven track record of success to our team.

Skip's distinguished career began with MRO Software in 1996, where he rose to Vice President of North America Professional Services before the company was acquired by IBM in 2006. At IBM, Skip held various leadership roles, including Senior Partner and Global Leader in Asset and Manufacturing Optimization, managing global practices and driving significant growth.

In his new role, Skip will oversee the successful delivery of customer projects, spearheading growth across Interloc's Systems Integration, Managed Services, Cloud Solutions and Mobility solutions. His leadership and deep industry knowledge will enhance the Company service offerings, foster innovation, and drive client satisfaction.

"We are thrilled to welcome Skip to Interloc. His experience and vision will be instrumental in our continued success and expansion," said Mike Watson, CEO of Interloc Solutions.

About Interloc Solutions Since 2005, Interloc Solutions has been helping clients and partners realize the greatest potential from their Maximo Application Suite (MAS) investment. As an IBM Platinum Business Partner 100% focused on IBM Maximo, Interloc provides cloud hosting, innovative consulting, mobility solutions and managed services for the global Maximo community.

