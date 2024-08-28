Intermountain Health, in Partnership with NexCore Group, Opens New Medical Outpatient Building in Metro Denver

What an exciting opportunity it is for us to not only partner with a great health system such as Intermountain Health, but also to deliver much needed healthcare services in our own community. Post this

The new MOB is designed to meet the growing healthcare needs of the fast-growing and economically thriving area. It will bring together IMH and affiliated physicians to deliver a comprehensive range of medical services, enhancing access to high-quality care for the local community.

The facility features a 19,000-square-foot Ambulatory Surgery Center ("ASC") on the first floor, which will complement the wide array of medical specialties offered at the MOB, including Primary Care, Orthopedics, Podiatry, General Surgery, Cardiovascular, Orthopedics, and Laboratory. NexCore Group was selected through a competitive process to bring Intermountain Health's vision to life, expanding its footprint into the Aurora market and delivering a differentiated care experience for patients.

John Casey, Regional VP of Strategy & Business Development for IMH, explained that their desire to find more than just a developer was the reason they selected NexCore Group. "We felt that NexCore not only had the experience in building the buildings, but they were a strategic partner as well. We sat down and talked about the philosophy of healthcare development, and they saw the same things that we saw. We felt very comfortable."

The Aurora East Crossroads MOB is the first of two major projects in the NexCore/IMH partnership. A second facility, a five-story, 130,000-square-foot MOB, is currently under development on the new 28-acre Lutheran campus in west Denver, scheduled to open in October 2024.

"What an exciting opportunity it is for us to not only partner with a great health system such as Intermountain Health, but also to deliver much needed healthcare services in our own community," commented NexCore President Jarrod Daddis. "We look forward to coming together again later this year to celebrate the opening of the IMH Lutheran MOB in west Denver."

Joining NexCore to deliver the Aurora East Crossroads Medical Campus are capital partner Nuveen, architect Davis Partnership, and general contractor Waner Construction.

About Intermountain Health

Headquartered in Utah with locations in six states and additional operations across the western U.S., Intermountain Health is a not-for-profit system of 33 hospitals, 385 clinics, medical groups with some 4,600 employed physicians and advanced care providers, a health plans division called Select Health with more than one million members, and other health services. Helping people live the healthiest lives possible, Intermountain is committed to improving community health and is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare by using evidence-based best practices to consistently deliver high-quality outcomes at sustainable costs.

About NexCore Group LLC

NexCore Group LLC is a national healthcare real estate investment and development company that focuses on acquiring, developing, owning, and managing purpose-built facilities for healthcare, science and technology, and senior living. Since its founding in 2004, NexCore has successfully completed over $5.9 billion in real estate transactions throughout 28 states, developed and acquired over 16.5 million square feet of healthcare, science, and senior living communities, and currently manages over $3.6 billion in assets spanning 8.3 million square feet. NexCore is headquartered in Denver, with regional offices in Bethesda, Charlotte, Dallas, Detroit, Houston, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Orlando, Phoenix, and Seattle.

