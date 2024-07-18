Intermountain Health Partners with NeuroFlow to Provide Behavioral Health Support for Primary Care Patients in Colorado

The partnership supports Intermountain Health's goals to improve patient outcomes by proactively identifying underlying and co-occurring behavioral health needs to improve the effectiveness of care coordination for primary care patients in Colorado

PHILADELPHIA, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intermountain Health, a nonprofit health system in the Western U.S., is partnering with NeuroFlow, the industry leader in behavioral health technology and analytics, to identify and triage behavioral health risk within Intermountain's primary care population and improve efficiency of their integrated care programs.

It is well known that people with co-occurring physical and behavioral health conditions typically have higher medical costs. To improve patient outcomes, healthcare organizations must include and address behavioral health. However, doing so effectively, proactively, and at scale is challenging and resource intensive. These barriers led Intermountain to partner with NeuroFlow, whose technology and analytics infrastructure is designed for enterprise-level scale and efficiency. The health system will leverage NeuroFlow's Integrated Care solution to support populations in Colorado where there is a concentration of patients who will benefit from the technology.

"In order to have the best outcomes for patients with behavioral health needs, we need an effective and seamless tool to systematically understand the acuity and complexity of their conditions in order to provide the most effective treatments and support. NeuroFlow can help our primary care providers accomplish this critical task at scale, while removing unnecessary administrative burden," said Tammer Attallah, MBA, LCSW, Intermountain Health Behavioral Health Clinical Program Executive Director.

NeuroFlow will integrate behavioral health analytics into care workflows and engage patients with relevant digital behavioral health resources and high-touch interventions. In addition to population-wide behavioral health identification and support, NeuroFlow will provide suicide prevention services to Intermountain Health patients and provide outreach from trained crisis professionals.

"Capturing accurate behavioral health data at scale can be incredibly challenging, particularly when organizations rely on in-person screenings alone," says Jeremy Kreyling, Senior Vice President of Healthcare Informatics at NeuroFlow. "We built this platform to engage patients through a variety of digital touchpoints and leverage sophisticated AI analysis to understand acuity in real time. Having actionable population insights unlocks new opportunities for organizations like Intermountain to increase enrollment and engagement in integrated care programs, with an added layer of outreach for patients experiencing suicide ideation."

NeuroFlow's core competencies – upstream behavioral health risk identification, suicide prevention, and expertise in clinical integration – increase access to care by overcoming systemic challenges in healthcare ecosystems and provide organizations like Intermountain a way to supercharge their existing, proven programs. With a deep understanding of population behavioral health needs, Intermountain can more effectively triage populations in need and deliver care as efficiently as possible.

"In order to address today's massive demand for behavioral health services, it's critical that healthcare organizations work smarter," says Dr. Tom Zaubler, Chief Medical Officer at NeuroFlow, "Leveraging technology to surface often hidden behavioral health risk and address it early is essential to lessening the burden on providers, improving patient outcomes, and ultimately lowering the total cost of care."

About Intermountain Health

Headquartered in Utah with locations in seven states and additional operations across the western U.S., Intermountain Health is a nonprofit system of 33 hospitals, 385 clinics, medical groups with some 3,900 employed physicians and advanced care providers, a health plans division called Select Health with more than one million members, and other health services. Helping people live the healthiest lives possible, Intermountain is committed to improving community health and is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare by using evidence-based best practices to consistently deliver high-quality outcomes at sustainable costs.

About NeuroFlow

NeuroFlow helps risk-bearing healthcare organizations improve outcomes and cost of care in medically complex populations by surfacing and supporting behavioral health needs that typically go undetected and under-addressed. Across payors, providers, and the federal government, NeuroFlow's scalable technology and analytics capabilities empower organizations with the behavioral health insights they're missing to manage these populations in a financially sustainable way. Powered by deep expertise in whole-person care, NeuroFlow offers a path to risk predictability and proactive care that helps overcome the systemic challenges in today's healthcare ecosystem.

