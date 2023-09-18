International Bestselling Author Adds to Her Collection of Transformational Books

"Collect Your Pearls of Wisdom" Dr. Olga Zabora acts a dynamic guide for transformation

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Acclaimed Certified Master NLP coach, NLP Trainer's Trainer and bestselling author, Dr. Olga Zabora, has just released her latest book, "Collect Your Pearls of Wisdom: Effective Techniques to Heal and Transform Your Life." With this transformation guide, Dr. Zabora utilizes her decades of personal and professional experience to empower readers to rejuvenate their mind, body, and soul.

"True transformation is possible when genuine desire, commitment and courage are present." Dr. Zabora said.

"Collect Your Pearls of Wisdom" is a comprehensive guide that blends entertainment, education, and practical insights for personal growth. It delves into the transformation process and the complexities of human nature, drawing inspiration from Dr. Zabora's lifelong quest to uncover the secrets of transformation across the mind, soul, and psyche.

In the first section focuses on healing techniques for family wounds, with chapters on emphasizing childhood relationships and rediscovering inner joy through an inner child connection. Interwoven ancestral healing stories highlight the importance of understanding familial patterns. The second part guides readers on a self-discovery journey, exploring thought processes, decision-making, talents, goals, and mindfulness. The goal is to refine one's personality and unlock transformative potential in the subconscious mind. In the third section, readers witness narratives of expanded consciousness, the pursuit of bliss, and the integration of newfound awareness into daily life.

"As you retrieve your unique pearls during this transformative process," Dr. Zabora said, "you may choose to string them together, creating a necklace or bracelet symbolizing your personal journey. This unique piece of jewelry becomes a tangible representation of your transformation, a testament to your being, psyche, and the precious story of your soul. Cherish it and let its light shine for others."

"Collect Your Pearls of Wisdom: Effective techniques to heal and transform your life"

By Dr. Olga Zabora

ISBN: 9798765243855 (softcover); 9798765245194 (hardcover); 9798765243862 (electronic)

Available at Balboa Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Dr. Olga Zabora, PsyD, a Master NLP coach and international bestselling author, has devoted her life to fostering transformation and healing. With her unique fusion of clinical psychology expertise, personal spiritual journey, and deep understanding of the human psyche, she helps individuals master their mindsets to live freely, creatively, and with full potential. Her fascination with human nature and her passion for people propel her to deliver exceptional results in her clients' personal and professional journeys. With decades of transformational experience and a unique approach of combining humor, lightness, and profound wisdom, she can present complex psychological theories in an engaging and accessible manner. For further insights into Dr. Zabora's guidance explore http://www.drolgazabora.com.

