International Birding Experts Launch BRDR Co., A New Platform Offering Curated Experiences to Bird Enthusiasts

"BRDR Co.'s multichannel products and experiences are designed to encourage learning about birds, as well as spark friendships, awareness, and community engagement." - Paul Riss Tweet this

"BRDR Co. is important to us because like every birder, we want to engage community and share our passion for birding, biodiversity conservation, and the mental health benefits of being interested in birds," added Dustin Young, BRDR Co. Co-founder.

Co-founders and passionate birders Paul Riss and Dustin Young debuted the company's first digital product, BRDR BATL, the first multiplayer mobile birding game, in May.

A Toronto-based bird artist, Riss is the star of the CBC documentary 'Rare Bird Alert'.

BRDR BOXX

BRDR BOXX will be a curated and limited edition, seasonal subscription box for backyard or avid birders. Four times a year, a box will arrive at customers' doorsteps containing delightful and one-of-a-kind birding products including art, gear, educational resources, apparel, and supplies. The BRDR BOXX waitlist opens in August, then ships in Winter 2024 just in time to cure winter blues.

BRDR BATL

In May, BRDR Co. launched BRDR BATL, the first multiplayer mobile birding game, which can be downloaded for free on the App Store and Google Play Store. Thousands of North American players have downloaded the game where they challenge themselves or invite birding buddies in BIRD THEME BATL Mode to see who can check off birds on the 'virtual bird species' card first.

Play BRDR BATL now:

App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/brdr-batl/id6444296433

Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.brdr_batl&pli=1

Riss said: "BRDR BATL creates an immersive experience that encourages users to explore the beauty of the natural world, through technology."

FUTURE PRODUCTS

BRDR Co. is already working on several more products/services to cater to the birding community.

For more info on BRDR Co., visit BRDRCo.com.

If you'd like your company to be considered for a BRDR BOXX collection or to sponsor future events, please contact us on our website.

About BRDR Co.

BRDR Co. is a multichannel birding platform made for bird enthusiasts by bird expert and tour guide Paul Riss, and entrepreneur Dustin Young. The company enhances the lives of birders and bird-interested humans through art, books, games, apparel, travel, and more. Learn more at BRDRCo.com.

Media Contact

Dustin Young, BRDR Co., 1 5199572244, [email protected], https://brdrboxx.com/

John Forberger, Forberger Communications, 1 2674174199, [email protected], https://johnforberger.com/

SOURCE BRDR Co.