International Ceramics Engineering Recently Acquired by Private Investment Group

We are thrilled to embark on this exciting new chapter in the history of International Ceramics Engineering Post this

"We extend our heartfelt appreciation to all ICE employees for their talent and dedication," added David Cronin. "Their commitment to excellence has been pivotal in driving the company's growth and reputation. "We are committed to serving our customers with excellence and look forward to continuing our successful partnership well into the future."

International Ceramic Engineering, LLC is poised to build upon its rich heritage, drive innovation, and exceed customer expectations in the dynamic field of technical ceramics. "We are thrilled to embark on this exciting new chapter in the history of International Ceramics Engineering," said Christine Mariano, Vice President and Director of Engineered Material Sales at International Ceramics Engineering. "The acquisition by an experienced investor group represents a resounding vote of confidence in our capabilities and potential. We are eager to leverage their support and collaborate closely to drive innovation, enhance customer satisfaction, and achieve sustainable growth."

Founded in 1987, International Ceramics Engineering has established itself as a trusted partner for industries requiring high-performance technical ceramics, including aerospace, automotive, electronics, healthcare, and more. With a steadfast commitment to quality, reliability, and customer-centricity. "We are deeply grateful to our loyal customers, suppliers and partners who have supported us on our journey thus far," added Mariano. "With the backing of our new investors, we are confident that International Ceramics Engineering will continue stronger than ever, ready to meet the evolving needs of the market and exceed expectations at every turn."

About International Ceramics Engineering

International Ceramic Engineering, located in Worcester, MA, was founded by Merrill W. (Bud) Higgins and his two sons Jay Higgins and Andy Higgins in February, 1987. This family owned and operated business has grown significantly over the years. They have two manufacturing facilities in the United States and ship ceramics to clients all over the world.

International Ceramic Engineering specializes in the design and manufacture of unique ceramic components. The company's objective is to provide these components and associated services in a manner that ensures consistent and reliable performance. The quality process is monitored from design to completion to guarantee an integrated and controlled process. This process yields components of the highest precision, accuracy, repeatability and quality. ICE offers a broad range of advanced custom ceramics and stocks a variety of standard ceramics and performance plastic materials.

For more information about International Ceramic Engineering, please visit https://www.internationalceramicengineering.com/

Dave Cronin

International Ceramic Engineering

508-853-4700

https://www.internationalceramicengineering.com/

Media Contact

Dave Cronin, International Ceramic Engineering, 1 508-853-4700, [email protected], https://www.internationalceramicengineering.com/

SOURCE International Ceramic Engineering