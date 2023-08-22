International Conference and 5K Raise Awareness and Advance Science of Underserved Disorders

"Right now, advancements in movement disorders are accelerating, inspiring hope for patients around the globe," said Francisco Cardoso, MDS President. Tweet this

"Right now, advancements in movement disorders are accelerating, inspiring hope for patients around the globe," said Francisco Cardoso, MDS President. "The International Congress drives these advancements forward by bringing people together from across the field. It also helps us raise awareness about these conditions that are usually quite difficult to identify and manage — and the growing number of discoveries that may be able to change that."

5K Awareness Walk/Run: Everyone is invited to join the 5K awareness event Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 18:00 CEST at Amager Fælled. The cost is $25 USD, and proceeds will benefit The Danish Parkinson Association, The Danish Tremor Association, The Danish Tourette Association, and The Danish Dystonia Association.

A press conference will precede the run/walk at 17:00 in the nearby Bella Center Copenhagen.

International Congress of Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders®: The International Congress is the premier scientific conference in Movement Disorders, bringing together more than 4,600 clinical, research and other health professional leaders from around the globe to share ideas, present new research and share cutting-edge advancements across the field.

Highlights this year include:

-Keynote address from winner of The Brain Prize 2022, Ole Kiehn

-A debate-style "Controversies" session with leading experts defending opposing sides of key issues

-More than 60 timely scientific sessions, including artificial intelligence, staging in Parkinson's disease and biomarkers

-Practical application with live patient demonstrations and case studies, including a video case diagnostic challenge

Members of the press are invited to apply for complimentary press registration to the full MDS International Congress from August 27 (the day after the run/walk) through August 31, 2023 at the Bella Center Copenhagen.

KEY EVENT SCHEDULE

Saturday, August 26, 2023

Press Conference

https://www.mdscongress.org/Press

17:00 CEST Bella Center Copenhagen, Room 17

Press are invited to stay for photo and interview opportunities at the 5K Run/Walk.

Movement Disorders Awareness 5K Run/Walk

https://www.mdscongress.org/5K

Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 18:00 CEST

Amager Fælled

August 27 - August 31, 2023

International Congress of Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders®

https://www.mdscongress.org

Bella Center Copenhagen in Copenhagen, Denmark

About the 2023 MDS International Congress of Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders®:

The MDS International Congress is the premiere annual event to advance the clinical and scientific discipline of Movement Disorders, including Parkinson's disease. Convening thousands of leading clinicians, scientists and other health professionals from around the globe, the International Congress will introduce more than 1,800 scientific abstracts and provide a forum for education and collaboration on latest research findings and state-of-the-art treatment options.

About the International Parkinson and Movement Disorder Society:

The International Parkinson and Movement Disorder Society® (MDS), an international society of more than 11,000 clinicians, scientists, and other healthcare professionals, is dedicated to improving patient care through education and research. For more information about MDS, visit http://www.movementdisorders.org.

Media Contact

Shea Higgins, International Parkinson and Movement Disorder Society, 1 (414) 276-2145, [email protected], mdscongress.org

SOURCE International Parkinson and Movement Disorder Society