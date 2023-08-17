International Congress and 5K Raise Awareness and Advance Science of Underserved Disorders

The International Parkinson and Movement Disorder Society® (MDS) invites the public to a 5K charity run/walk in Copenhagen, Denmark, to raise awareness about often misdiagnosed, lesser-known movement disorders before their international meeting to address scientific advancements in the field.
COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To raise awareness about often misdiagnosed and lesser-known movement disorders, the International Parkinson and Movement Disorder Society® (MDS) invites the public to a 5K charity run/walk in Copenhagen, Denmark, directly before their international meeting to address scientific advancements in the field.
Even among medical professionals, there is not enough awareness about movement disorders to meet patients' needs — even though the conditions include the fastest-growing brain disease, Parkinson's disease, and affect tens of millions of people worldwide. Many movement disorders are progressive, have no known cure and require specialist care.
"Right now, advancements in movement disorders are accelerating, inspiring hope for patients around the globe," said Francisco Cardoso, MDS President. "The International Congress drives these advancements forward by bringing people together from across the eld. It also helps us raise awareness about these conditions that are usually quite difficult to identify and manage — and the growing number of discoveries that may be able to change that."
5K Awareness Walk/Run:
Everyone is invited to join the 5K awareness event
Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 18:00 CEST at Amager Fælled. The cost is $25
USD, and proceeds will benet The Danish Parkinson Association, The Danish
Tremor Association, The Danish Tourette Association, and The Danish Dystonia Association.
A press conference will precede the run/walk at 17:00 in the nearby Bella Center Copenhagen.
International Congress of Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders®:
The International Congress is the premier scientic conference in Movement Disorders, bringing together thousands of clinical, research and other health professional leaders from around the globe to share ideas, present new research and share cutting-edge advancements across the eld.
Highlights this year include:
- Keynote address from winner of The Brain Prize 2022, Ole Kiehn
- A debate-style "Controversies" session with leading experts defending opposing sides of key issues
- More than 60 timely scientific sessions, including artificial intelligence, staging in Parkinson's disease and biomarkers
- Practical application with live patient demonstrations and case studies, including a video case diagnostic challenge
Members of the press are invited to apply for complimentary press registration to the full MDS International Congress from August 27 (the day after the run/walk) through August 31, 2023 at the Bella Center Copenhagen.
KEY EVENT SCHEDULE
Press Conference
Saturday, August 26, 2023
17:00 CEST Bella Center Copenhagen, Room 17
https://www.mdscongress.org/Press
Press are invited to stay for photo and interview opportunities at the 5K Run/Walk.
Movement Disorders Awareness 5K Run/Walk
https://www.mdscongress.org/5K
Saturday, August 26, 2023
18:00 CEST Amager Fælled
International Congress of Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders®
August 27 - August 31, 2023
https://www.mdscongress.org
Bella Center Copenhagen in Copenhagen, Denmark
About the 2023 MDS International Congress of Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders®:
The MDS International Congress is the premiere annual event to advance the clinical and scientic discipline of Movement Disorders, including Parkinson's disease. Convening thousands of leading clinicians, scientists and other health professionals from around the globe, the International Congress will introduce more than 1,800 scientic abstracts and provide a forum for education and collaboration on latest research ndings and state-of-the-art treatment options.
About the International Parkinson and Movement Disorder Society:
The International Parkinson and Movement Disorder Society® (MDS), an international society of more than 11,000 clinicians, scientists, and other healthcare professionals, is dedicated to improving patient care through education and research. For more information about MDS, visit http://www.movementdisorders.org.
