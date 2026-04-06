International Congress Returns to Baltimore April 8-11 with Community Outreach and Empowerment Initiatives

As we return to Baltimore, we are excited to elevate both our impact and our message. Post this

This year's conference will showcase an extraordinary lineup of acclaimed gospel artists and influential voices, including three-time Grammy Award winner Dorinda Clark-Cole, Grammy Award-winning Kierra Sheard-Kelly, and Canaan James Hill. Together, they will help shape a powerful and unforgettable experience for attendees.

The International Congress continues its strong commitment to service in Baltimore. During its last convening in the city, iCongress participants supported local residents by feeding individuals experiencing homelessness and those facing food insecurity. This year, the organization expands its outreach efforts through a strategic partnership with Project Evolution Inc., the International Women's Council Social Justice and Evangelism teams.

Together, these groups will provide backpacks filled with essential toiletries and undergarments to students in underserved communities. The outreach initiative will take place on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. at Harlem Park Middle School, directly serving students and families in need.

This initiative reflects iCongress' continued mission to not only develop spiritual leaders but also address real-world challenges through compassion, service, and community engagement.

Originally established to support the leadership development of young people within COOLJC, the International Congress has grown into a global platform that fosters collaboration, discipleship, and holistic growth. With hundreds of churches worldwide, COOLJC remains dedicated to strengthening communities through faith-based initiatives and outreach.

"As we return to Baltimore, we are excited to elevate both our impact and our message," said iCongress President, Deacon Marquise Rose. "This year is about going to the next level spiritually, communally, and globally while continuing to serve and uplift those in need."

The conference is expected to draw attendees from across the country and beyond, offering both in-person and virtual opportunities to participate.

For more information about the International Congress and registration details, visit: https://www.icongress.org

Media Contact

Frances Armand, Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ of the Apostolic Faith, 1 2127290547, [email protected], www.cooljc.org

Judy Groover, Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ of the Apostolic Faith, 1 2023613939, [email protected], www.cooljc.org

SOURCE Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ of the Apostolic Faith