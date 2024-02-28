International forum highlights the transformative power of lifestyle medicine to treat chronic disease and redefine health care

"The forum was highly inspirational and aspirational to hear and see what others in their countries have achieved in the field of lifestyle medicine." Post this

The forum was designed for physicians and other health professionals, including nurses, public health professionals, dentists, pharmacists, health care administrators, researchers and educators to develop the knowledge to discuss the growing field of lifestyle medicine and its opportunities, advancement and challenges. Since certification in lifestyle medicine began in 2017, nearly 6,700 physicians and other health professionals have earned certification globally.

Noncommunicable diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases, cancers, chronic respiratory diseases and diabetes kill 41 million people each year, which is 74% of all deaths globally, according to the World Health Organization. Every year, 17 million people die from a noncommunicable disease before age 70.

Among the forum's specific purposes was to: clarify the stance of international lifestyle medicine leaders towards the clinical and societal frameworks needed for lifestyle medicine to reach its transformative potential; work toward a publishable consensus statement that summarizes this foundational set of recommendations; share challenges and learning opportunities that lifestyle medicine societies have faced; participate in a continuing medical education/continuing professional development event for the region.

Attendees called the event a transformative experience.

"We examined challenges for moving forward in implementing lifestyle medicine globally and engaged in fruitful discussions about community-specific lifestyle medicine opportunities, further solidifying our commitment to tailoring healthcare solutions for diverse populations," said Anera Lazic, MD, DipIBLM, president of the Croatian Lifestyle Medicine Association. "The forum showcased incredible collaboration and experience sharing among diverse lifestyle medicine societies. Together, we accomplished more than just knowledge exchange; we forged lasting partnerships and laid the groundwork for a future where lifestyle medicine becomes integral to health care systems worldwide."

"The forum was highly inspirational and aspirational to hear and see what others in their countries have achieved in the field of lifestyle medicine," said Mufeedha Fausz, MBBS, DipIBLM, vice president of education for the Sri Lankan Society of Lifestyle Medicine. "The ripple effect of this forum will be felt worldwide."

"The gathering of lifestyle medicine leaders from 21 different countries in Doha was truly a historic moment," said Padmaja Patel, MD, FACLM, DipABLM, president-elect of the American College of Lifestyle Medicine (ACLM). "Despite the barriers and challenges of the current health care system, it was inspiring to learn about the amazing work happening around the world. The passionate and committed lifestyle medicine champions are forging ahead, making a tremendous impact in their sphere of influence."

Jenny Sunghyun Lee, PhD, MPH, CHES, CWP, CHWC, DipIBLM/ACLM, FACLM, founding president of the Korean College of Lifestyle Medicine, said "The spirit, experiences, and surprises of this informative and heartening forum will continually deepen our devotion to humans, countries and the world for healthier lifestyles and well-being outcomes."

Ravinder Mamtani, MD, MSc, FACPM, FACOEM, DipABLM, vice dean for Population Health and Lifestyle Medicine, Weill Cornell Medicine – Qatar, and Sivaneswaran Poobalasingam, MD, DipIBLM, president of the Malaysian Society of Lifestyle Medicine, said the forum reinforced their belief that lifestyle medicine is "the way forward" for health care.

Dr. Mamtani emphasized, "Ignoring it is not an option."

The International Board of Lifestyle Medicine (IBLM) is the lifestyle medicine certification body that sets and maintains standards for assessment and credentialing of physicians and doctorate/master's level health professionals in evidence-based lifestyle medicine globally. Certification as an IBLM diplomate signifies specialized knowledge in the practice of lifestyle medicine and distinguishes a health professional as having achieved competency in lifestyle medicine. IBLM is committed to the highest global scientific standards and innovating aggressively so that lifestyle medicine can meet its promise of being a very real part of the solution to the massive noncommunicable disease epidemic that is overwhelming the planet.

The Lifestyle Medicine Global Alliance (LMGA) represents the worldwide network of medical professional societies that bring together physicians and allied health professionals practicing and learning about the field of lifestyle medicine. The LMGA unites organizations under one banner for the purpose of collaboration, sharing of knowledge and best practices, standardization of the field, advocacy, and to amplify the health restoration story that lifestyle medicine delivers. Uniting national Lifestyle Medicine organizations on every continent, the LMGA enables global sharing of educational and clinical practice resources and sparks opportunities for synergistic collaboration, where medical professional leaders of all nations are working together to decrease the unsustainable global pandemic of noncommunicable disease. The LMGA's vision statement is "A world free of noncommunicable disease."

