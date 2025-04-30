International Legal Technology Association Names Opus 2 Solution Provider of the Year

"Our goal is to design, develop, and deliver industry-leading legal solutions that transform the way litigation teams work. Receiving this recognition from ILTA is tremendous validation for our team's focus, dedication, and hard work," said Beau Wysong, Opus 2 Senior Vice President, Marketing. Post this

"This is a significant award from a respected organisation that shares our mission to advance technology to support the legal profession, which makes this win all the more special," said Beau Wysong, Opus 2 Senior Vice President, Marketing. "Our goal is to design, develop, and deliver industry-leading legal solutions that transform the way litigation teams work. Receiving this recognition from ILTA is tremendous validation for our team's focus, dedication, and hard work."

With more than 23,000 members worldwide, including nearly 1,000 law firms, ILTA is a trusted global resource community for legal technologists, providing information, education, peer connections, and career support that enhances the delivery of legal services.

"ILTA's Distinguished Peer Awards program recognises ILTA peers who have delivered great business value and transformational impact through their innovations and implementations or have been champions in specific areas of focus for their organisations," said Jeanne Martinez, ILTA Director, Membership & Volunteer Operations. "The Solution Provider of the Year awards recognises an individual Business Partner or a Business Partner company for outstanding achievements and exceptional advancement of a software or technology solution. We congratulate Opus 2 for being named the 2025 winner of the Solution Provider of the Year."

In addition to this honour, Opus 2 Cases recently won the Gold Medal in the American Business Awards, also known as the Stevie® Awards, for Best Legal Solution and the CODiE Award for Best Legal Solution. In addition, the platform was recently shortlisted for Excellence in Litigation Technology in the European Legal Innovation & Technology Awards and for Best Technology Product in The Lawyer Awards. Opus 2 was also a finalist in last year's Cloud Awards and SaaS Awards.

About Opus 2

For more than 15 years, Opus 2 has developed award-winning solutions trusted by the most successful law firms. Used in thousands of proceedings around the world, Opus 2 transforms how lawyers and other legal professionals work by eliminating inefficiencies and connecting them with the collaborative software they need to work smarter and more effectively together. The company also delivers the essential technology and expertise needed to conduct resolution proceedings in the most modern, seamless, and secure way possible.

Media Contact

Chris Fickett, Opus 2, 1 9132257707 707, [email protected], https://www.opus2.com

SOURCE Opus 2