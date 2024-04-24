International Manhunt for Wanted French Rapper, Alleged Con Man Swagg Man Expands to Mexico

"We are committed to assisting law enforcement agencies in locating Swagg Man to ensure that justice is served," stated David Bolton of Bolton Investigations. Post this

"We are committed to assisting law enforcement agencies in locating Swagg Man to ensure that justice is served," stated David Bolton of Bolton Investigations. "Given the severity of the allegations and the international scope of his activities, we believe that offering a reward will incentivize individuals with valuable information to come forward."

Zaibet's alleged fraudulent activities have garnered significant attention in the media and among law enforcement agencies. Rolling Stone's investigation into the matter sheds light on the intricate web of scams and schemes orchestrated by Zaibet, leaving many of his fans disillusioned and seeking restitution.

Recognized by the Louis Vuitton logo tattooed on his head, Zaibet's last known address was in Miami but was last spotted in the state of Quintana Roo in Playa Del Carmen (45 miles south of Cancun). In February 2023, Zaibet was sentenced to twenty years in prison in Tunisia after being found guilty of twenty counts of fraud. He subsequently expressed his intention to appeal the decision and publicly renounced his Tunisian citizenship.

Bolton Investigations urges anyone with credible information regarding Zaibet's current whereabouts to contact their confidential hotline at (305) 299-5796 or [email protected]. The $5000 USD reward will be provided to individuals whose information leads to the successful location and apprehension of Zaibet.

About Bolton Investigations:

Bolton Investigations is a leading private investigation firm based in Miami, specializing in a wide range of investigative services, including missing person cases, fraud investigations, and corporate security. With a team of experienced professionals and cutting-edge investigative techniques, Bolton Investigations is dedicated to providing clients with accurate and timely information to support their legal and personal objectives. www.boltoninvestigations.com

Media Contact

David Bolton, Bolton Investigations, 1 3054470888, [email protected], https://www.boltoninvestigations.com/

Charles D'Angelo, CJones PR, 1 3059877418, [email protected]

SOURCE Bolton Investigations