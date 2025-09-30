International Marketing Board IMB Launches as a Global Accrediting Authority for Marketing Professionals and Institutions

DOVER, Del., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- المجلس الدولي للتسويق International Marketing Board Launches as a Global Accrediting Authority for Marketing Professionals and Institutions United States – 2025 – The International Marketing Board (IMB) – المجلس الدولي للتسويق – has been officially established in the United States as a pioneering international organization dedicated to setting standards, regulating the provision of marketing services, and strengthening the relationship between service providers and clients. The IMB's mission is to enhance the quality and credibility of the marketing profession worldwide. The organization grants professional accreditations and certifications to: - Individual marketing professionals, - Marketing agencies and firms, - Training centers and institutions offering specialized marketing courses. Through its accreditation framework, the IMB ensures that all stakeholders adhere to the highest standards of quality and professionalism in marketing practices. In addition to its accreditation services, the International Marketing Board – المجلس الدولي للتسويق – is preparing to sign collaborative protocols with professional associations in various countries, aiming to unify the recognition of accredited marketers globally and bring order to a field that has long suffered from fragmentation and lack of regulation. By building international partnerships and setting clear standards, the IMB seeks to create a trusted, unified base of certified marketers, agencies, and training institutions—elevating the industry to new levels of credibility and impact. For more information, please visit: https://imb.international