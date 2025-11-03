International Medical Relief Deploys Disaster Area Response Teams to Jamaica Following Hurricane Melissa

"Lives are at risk, and the need is immediate," said Shauna Vollmer King, Founder and President of International Medical Relief. "We need more hands and hearts — and that means volunteers and donors stepping forward now." Post this

IMR's DART executives are already operating in the field, working alongside local authorities, healthcare providers, and Jamaican partners to respond to the medical needs, deliver emergency care, and distribute hygiene and trauma supplies. The first IMR field teams officially begin operations on November 1. This strong physician team is focusing on the hardest-hit regions along Jamaica's southern and western coasts.

"Lives are at risk, and the need is immediate," said Shauna Vollmer King, Founder and President of International Medical Relief. "We need more hands and hearts — and that means volunteers and donors stepping forward now. We are honored to support our partners in Jamaica and stand alongside partners like the Ministry of Health and Wellness in Jamaica, The Jamaica Energy Partners Group, Americares, and others working tirelessly to bring relief."

Ways to Support IMR's Hurricane Melissa Response

Volunteer: IMR is urgently recruiting medical and non-medical volunteers to serve in its disaster relief clinics. Physicians, nurses, EMTs, public health specialists, and logistical support volunteers are all needed.

Donate: Your contributions directly fund the delivery of emergency medicine, water purification tools, hygiene kits, and critical supplies to communities in crisis.

Share: Help raise awareness by sharing IMR's mission to bring medical relief, hope, and healing to Jamaica when it's needed most.

Every minute counts — your compassion can save lives.

Join IMR's relief efforts today at www.internationalmedicalrelief.org

Media Contact:

International Medical Relief

[email protected]

970-635-0110

500 East 8th Avenue, Denver, CO 80203

Media Contact

Molly Pickstock, International Medical Relief, 1 9706350110, [email protected], International Medical Relief

SOURCE International Medical Relief