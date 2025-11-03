International Medical Relief Deploys Disaster Area Response Teams to Jamaica Following Hurricane Melissa

On November 2, 2025, International Medical Relief (IMR) announced the deployment of its first Disaster Area Response Teams (DART) to Jamaica following the devastation caused by Hurricane Melissa on October 28th. IMR is providing emergency medical care, essential supplies, and critical support to communities in crisis, working in partnership with Jamaican authorities and international humanitarian organizations. The first field teams began clinic operations on November 1, focusing on Jamaica's southern and western coasts, where hospitals are overwhelmed and basic utilities remain down. IMR Founder and President Shauna Vollmer King emphasized the urgent need for volunteers and donations, calling on both medical and non-medical professionals to join the relief efforts.
DENVER, Nov. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the devastating aftermath of Hurricane Melissa, which struck Jamaica on October 28th, International Medical Relief (IMR) has deployed its First Disaster Area Response Teams (DART) to provide emergency medical care, essential supplies, and critical support to communities in crisis.
At the formal invitation of our partners in Jamaica, IMR is joining a coordinated network of humanitarian organizations responding to this disaster. Entire regions across Jamaica remain without power or clean water, and hospitals are overwhelmed by the volume of patients requiring urgent medical care.
IMR's DART executives are already operating in the field, working alongside local authorities, healthcare providers, and Jamaican partners to respond to the medical needs, deliver emergency care, and distribute hygiene and trauma supplies. The first IMR field teams officially begin operations on November 1. This strong physician team is focusing on the hardest-hit regions along Jamaica's southern and western coasts.
"Lives are at risk, and the need is immediate," said Shauna Vollmer King, Founder and President of International Medical Relief. "We need more hands and hearts — and that means volunteers and donors stepping forward now. We are honored to support our partners in Jamaica and stand alongside partners like the Ministry of Health and Wellness in Jamaica, The Jamaica Energy Partners Group, Americares, and others working tirelessly to bring relief."
Ways to Support IMR's Hurricane Melissa Response
Volunteer: IMR is urgently recruiting medical and non-medical volunteers to serve in its disaster relief clinics. Physicians, nurses, EMTs, public health specialists, and logistical support volunteers are all needed.
Donate: Your contributions directly fund the delivery of emergency medicine, water purification tools, hygiene kits, and critical supplies to communities in crisis.
Share: Help raise awareness by sharing IMR's mission to bring medical relief, hope, and healing to Jamaica when it's needed most.
Every minute counts — your compassion can save lives.
Join IMR's relief efforts today at www.internationalmedicalrelief.org
