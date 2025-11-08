International Medical Relief Launches Emergency Medical Operations in Jamaica Following Hurricane Melissa

International Medical Relief (IMR), in collaboration with the Ministry of Health & Wellness of Jamaica, has launched Emergency Medical Operations in the country's hardest-hit regions following the recent disaster. IMR teams are operating both a hospital and an outpatient field clinic, providing urgent medical care, wound management, and maternal and child health services.
"Entire communities are still without power, clean water, and functioning health services," said Shauna King, President and Founder of International Medical Relief. "In moments like this, compassion and action must come together. Every volunteer who joins us brings not just skill, but hope — and together, we can help rebuild health and dignity for families who have lost so much."
IMR's response teams include physicians, nurses, paramedics, dentists, and non-medical volunteers who work alongside local health professionals and government agencies to bring immediate relief and long-term recovery support. The organization operates with government reciprocity, ensuring all volunteers are fully credentialed and cleared to serve within Jamaica's healthcare system.
Volunteers are urgently needed to expand operations and sustain care efforts. Medical and non-medical responders interested in serving with IMR in Jamaica are encouraged to contact the organization directly.
International Medical Relief is a U.S.-based nonprofit organization providing sustainable health care, dental care, and health education in underserved and vulnerable communities worldwide. Since 2002, IMR has deployed tens of thousands of volunteers to over 96 countries, partnering with governments and local organizations to advance global health and humanitarian outreach.
Molly Thomas, International Medical Relief, 1 9706350110, [email protected], www.internationalmedicalrelief.org
