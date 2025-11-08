International Medical Relief Launches Emergency Medical Operations in Jamaica Following Hurricane Melissa

International Medical Relief (IMR), in collaboration with the Ministry of Health & Wellness of Jamaica, has launched Emergency Medical Operations in the country's hardest-hit regions following the recent disaster. IMR teams are operating both a hospital and an outpatient field clinic, providing urgent medical care, wound management, and maternal and child health services.

DENVER, Nov. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Volunteers Urgently Needed to Provide Life-Saving Care and Support. In the aftermath of the recent disaster in Jamaica, International Medical Relief (IMR), in formal collaboration with the Ministry of Health & Wellness of Jamaica, has launched full-scale Emergency Medical Operations to deliver urgent health services in the hardest-hit regions of the country. IMR's medical teams are currently operating both a hospital and an outpatient field clinic at ground zero — providing emergency treatment, wound care, maternal and child health support, and essential medicines to communities left without access to care.