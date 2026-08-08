International Model Kritchayakorn Warissitthakul Marries Fiduciary Advisor Alejandro Hernandez in an Intimate Beverly Hills Garden Ceremony

Family and close friends gathered in Beverly Hills, California, to celebrate the marriage of internationally recognized model Kritchayakorn Warissitthakul, also known as Kendall, and Alejandro Hernandez, a fiduciary advisor, compliance and ethics professional, and real estate advisor.

MANHATTAN, N.Y., Aug. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Family and close friends gathered in Beverly Hills, California, to celebrate the marriage of internationally recognized model Kritchayakorn (Kendall) Warissitthakul and Alejandro Hernandez, a fiduciary advisor, compliance and ethics professional, and real estate advisor.

The private ceremony was held in a picturesque garden adorned with elegant white roses and seasonal white floral arrangements, providing a timeless Southern California backdrop beneath clear blue skies. The intimate celebration reflected the couple's appreciation for family, elegance, and meaningful traditions.

Following the ceremony, the newlyweds celebrated with their closest friends at a private reception.

The couple plans to divide their time between Los Angeles, California, and Manhattan, New York, while continuing their respective professional careers. Kendall will continue to build her international modeling career, while Alejandro Hernandez will continue his work as a fiduciary advisor, compliance and ethics professional, and real estate advisor.

"We are grateful to begin this new chapter together surrounded by the love and support of our family and friends," the couple shared. "We look forward to building a life centered on faith, family, and our shared commitment to each other."

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SOURCE Alejandro Hernandez