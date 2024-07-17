International Paper and Skytec Honored with Special Achievement in GIS Award

"We are honored to receive recognition through this SAG award for our years of work building ForSite® and supporting the innovative sustainability and fiber supply processes at International Paper." Post this

"Users around the world are applying GIS in countless fields to take a geographic approach toward solving complex problems and global issues," said Esri president Jack Dangermond. "It is my honor to recognize all these organizations for their innovative work integrating geospatial technology across industries, helping to build a better world."

ForSite®, developed in partnership by Skytec and International Paper, is an innovative, GIS-based mapping tool used by the company's Fiber Supply team to verify and track fiber sourcing. This tool helps identify potential risks in IP's supply chain pre purchase and then guides the implementation of forestry best management practices, ensuring that fiber-based products are sustainably sourced.

"Skytec has been an invaluable partner since the start of International Paper's mapping journey. The idea and creation of ForSite® environmental layer (i.e., the hexnet) was the critical first step for us to then develop risk-based operational controls and procedures across our supply chain," says, Jeremy Poirier, Senior Manager Fiber Certification and Sustainability, International Paper. "Without Skytec and their innovation, we simply would not be in the leadership position of supply chain visibility that we find ourselves in today."

"Speaking on behalf of the entire Skytec team, we are honored to receive recognition through this SAG award for our years of work building ForSite® and supporting the innovative sustainability and fiber supply processes at International Paper," says Andy Carroll, Chief Technology Officer & Co Founder, Skytec.

A total of 217 organizations from the commercial industry, defense, transportation, nonprofit work, telecommunications, and government sectors were honored.

Esri staff annually nominate hundreds of candidates from around the world for consideration, and Dangermond selects the finalists.

For more information on how Skytec is setting the trend in the use of geospatial technology, visit https://skytecllc.com.

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969 in Redlands, California, USA, Esri software is deployed in hundreds of thousands of organizations globally, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, nonprofit institutions, and universities. Esri has regional offices, international distributors, and partners providing local support in over 100 countries on six continents. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial technology and analytics, Esri engineers the most innovative solutions that leverage a geographic approach to solving some of the world's most complex problems by placing them in the crucial context of location. Visit us at esri.com.

About Skytec

Skytec is a global leader in remote sensing and geographic information systems (GIS) technology. Founded in 2015 in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Skytec provides clients with the innovative geospatial tools, data solutions, and expertise required to empower value and increase the efficiency and effectiveness of sustainable asset and resource management. Skytec's services include Ranger, a comprehensive change detection SaaS solution built on the Esri platform, microscale drone mapping and verification, and custom GIS solutions. Visit us at skytecllc.com.

About International Paper

International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a global producer of sustainable packaging, pulp and other fiber-based products, and one of the world's largest recyclers. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., we employ approximately 39,000 colleagues globally who are committed to creating what's next. We serve customers worldwide, with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, North Africa and Europe. Net sales for 2023 were $18.9 billion. Additional information can be found by visiting internationalpaper.com.

Media Contact

McKaylyn Fults, Skytec LLC, 1 8774850466 5, [email protected], https://skytecllc.com/

Bill Rogers, Skytec LLC, 1 8774850466 1, [email protected], https://skytecllc.com/

SOURCE Skytec LLC