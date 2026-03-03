International Rescue Committee Selects Faircom New York for Core Donor Omnichannel Retention Program

"We are honored to support the IRC in deepening donor relationships and building the kind of loyal, sustained giving that powers lifesaving work around the world." -Corinne Servily, Founder and President of Faircom New York Post this

Founded in 1933 at the call of Albert Einstein, the IRC responds to the world's worst humanitarian crises, helping people to survive, reclaim control of their future, and strengthen their communities. Working in over 40 countries and more than 20 U.S. cities, the IRC delivers lasting impact in health, safety, education, economic well-being, and power, guided by a commitment to serving the most vulnerable people in the world's toughest places.

"IRC's donors show up again and again for families and communities facing the unimaginable," said Ishmam Raidah Rahman, Director of Audience & Donor Strategy at the International Rescue Committee. "This partnership is about showing up for them in return – building thoughtful, connected communications across channels that strengthen trust, deepen loyalty, and help supporters stay with this critical mission for the long haul."

This engagement will support the IRC's core donor retention program through data-driven segmentation, donor journey optimization, and compelling storytelling that connects supporters directly to the IRC's impact on the ground. Faircom's approach will prioritize retention, reactivation, and incremental upgrade strategies designed to grow sustainable revenue while honoring the commitment of every donor, regardless of gift size.

"The IRC's donors are people who believe in the dignity and resilience of those forced to flee their homes, and they deserve communications that reflect the urgency and humanity of that mission," said Corinne Servily, Founder and President of Faircom New York. "We are honored to support the IRC in deepening those donor relationships and building the kind of loyal, sustained giving that powers lifesaving work around the world."

This collaboration reflects Faircom's deep experience supporting global humanitarian and emergency relief organizations, with a proven focus on donor-centric strategy, mission-centered storytelling, and sustainable revenue growth through integrated omnichannel programs.

About the International Rescue Committee

The International Rescue Committee responds to the world's worst humanitarian crises and helps people to survive, recover, and rebuild their lives. Founded in 1933, the IRC works in more than 40 countries and more than 20 U.S. cities, delivering lasting impact in health, safety, education, economic well-being, and power. For more information, visit Rescue.org.

About Faircom New York

Faircom New York partners with nonprofits to grow impact and revenue through integrated fundraising strategy, donor communications, and data-led execution. With deep expertise across direct mail, digital strategy, and campaign development, Faircom helps organizations build donor-centric programs that drive long-term results. For more information, visit FaircomNY.com.

About VeraData

VeraData is the originator of Donor Science™, pioneering the use of AI, machine learning, and behavioral data to help nonprofits acquire more donors and generate more revenue. VeraData blends Donor Science, Creative Science, and Media Science through its partner agencies Teal Media (creative and digital storytelling) and Faircom New York (integrated fundraising strategy and donor communications). With capabilities spanning predictive analytics, creative strategy, direct mail production, and data-driven optimization, VeraData equips mission-driven organizations to turn insights into impact and achieve stronger fundraising results. For more information, visit VeraData.com.

Media Contact

Joey Mechelle Farqué, Faircom New York, A VeraData Company, 1 918-373-9144, [email protected], https://www.faircomny.com/

