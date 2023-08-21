International Scholarship and Tuition Services, Inc. Announces 2023 Starfish Awardees

Employees nominate charities within their communities to receive financial and volunteer support as part of annual campaign, now it its 14th year

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- International Scholarship and Tuition Services, Inc. (ISTS) has named Friends of MACC and Nashville Diaper Connection recipients of the 2023 Starfish Campaign awards, the company's annual giving initiative.

In selecting these organizations as recipients, ISTS commits to volunteer engagement from staff throughout the year as well as a one-time monetary contribution.

Friends of MACC is a volunteer-led nonprofit organization that works directly with Metro Animal Care and Control (MACC), Nashville's only open admission shelter that serves nearly 7,000 homeless animals each year. Friends of MACC strives to amplify MACC's impact by providing resources, financial support and increased awareness of MACC's lifesaving initiatives including the Foster Program, Safety Net Program and Emergency Medical Fund.

Nashville Diaper Connection is a nonprofit diaper bank that that distributes free diapers to families in need through a network of partner agencies in Middle Tennessee. Through drives, wrapping events and other volunteer activities, NashDiaper provides diapers to an average of 4,500 babies in need each month in support of its "No Child Wet Behind" mission.

Through the Starfish Campaign, ISTS has donated nearly $20,000 to more than 35 organizations since 2010. Read more about the Campaign's history and past recipients at applyISTS.com/about/Community.

About International Scholarship and Tuition Services, Inc. (ISTS)

Founded in 1985, International Scholarship and Tuition Services, Inc. provides comprehensive management of educational assistance programs, including scholarships, grants, loan repayment and tuition reimbursement. ISTS is a 100% women-owned company, focused on offering innovative technology and sustainable solutions to corporations, foundations, associations, unions and other organizations worldwide.

