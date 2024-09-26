International Scholarship and Tuition Services, Inc. Names 2024 Starfish Campaign Recipient

Awardee seeks to combat food insecurity, empower families and cultivate hope

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- International Scholarship and Tuition Services, Inc. (ISTS) has selected The Store, a free grocery store and food aid organization, as the recipient of the Starfish Campaign award for 2024.

For the Starfish Campaign, an annual giving initiative, employees nominate one or more charities to receive a Starfish Campaign award which includes a volunteer service commitment and monetary donation.

The Store is a not-for-profit organization that works to address hunger and poverty in Middle Tennessee by offering comprehensive services such as choice-based grocery shopping, nutritional education and cooking classes, case management, counseling and financial planning. Co-founded by musician Brad Paisley and actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley in partnership with Belmont University, The Store first opened in 2020 and supports more than 700 Middle Tennessee households each year.

Since establishing the Starfish Campaign in 2010, ISTS has awarded more than $21,000 to local and national organizations working to make an impact in the areas of education, food insecurity, health and social services, literacy, animal rescue, homelessness and more.

About International Scholarship and Tuition Services, Inc.

International Scholarship and Tuition Services, Inc. (ISTS) is a leading provider of educational assistance program management for scholarships, tuition reimbursement, student loan repayment and more. With a commitment to excellence and a deep understanding of the higher education landscape, ISTS collaborates closely with clients to deliver customized solutions that encompass the entire lifecycle of a program and include the services, technology and support that program sponsors need to achieve their goals and make a real impact on students' lives. Founded in Tennessee in 1985, ISTS is a 100% women-owned company serving organizations and students on a global scale. For more information about ISTS, visit applyISTS.com.

