International Scholarship and Tuition Services, Inc. Receives 2024 Tennessean Top Workplaces Honor

"We're so honored to receive the Tennessean Top Workplaces award in recognition of the excellence of our entire team," said Jennifer Fisher, ISTS Director of People & Culture. "At ISTS, we believe that a positive work environment fosters innovation, creativity and growth. We prioritize employee well-being, professional development and a culture of inclusivity. We are grateful to every team member who contributes to our success. Together, we create a workplace where everyone feels supported, valued and inspired."

This year's 113 winners range in size from 35 employees to more than 400 staff. With 52 employees at the time of nomination, ISTS was recognized in the 35-124 company size group and ranked 17th out of 67 total employers. ISTS also made the Top Workplaces list in 2017 and 2018.

About International Scholarship and Tuition Services, Inc. (ISTS)

International Scholarship and Tuition Services, Inc. (ISTS) is a leading provider of educational assistance program management for scholarships, tuition reimbursement, student loan repayment and more. With a commitment to excellence and a deep understanding of the higher education landscape, ISTS collaborates closely with clients to deliver customized solutions that encompass the entire lifecycle of a program and include the services, technology and support that program sponsors need to achieve their goals and make a real impact on students' lives. Founded in Tennessee in 1985, ISTS is a 100% women-owned company serving organizations and students on a global scale. For more information about ISTS, visit applyISTS.com.

