International Sports Sciences Association Elevates Fitness Standards with American Barbell as Exclusive Equipment Provider and Live Seminar Partner

"We are thrilled to align with American Barbell, solidifying them as ISSA's official equipment partner. At ISSA, our commitment to providing valuable education for our students is unwavering," expressed Kurt Mangum II, Director of Strategic & Business Partnerships at ISSA. "AB Athletics' live seminars are approved for ISSA continuing education credits, offering members the opportunity for hands-on learning in the United States with industry-leading American Barbell training equipment."

Through ISSA, members and health club facilities can secure discounts on American Barbell's high-quality equipment as well as access the AB Athletics in-person seminar programming, education and equipment-specific coaching development. Aligned with ISSA to elevate fitness education, AB Athletics offers training experiences that integrate cutting-edge equipment with expert-led coaching.

"We are roll-up-your-sleeves people who actually train and believe in truthful fitness," said Doug Katona, CEO of American Barbell. "ISSA is the ideal complement to helping us give back to the industry with live education that has applications for athletes, young fitness enthusiasts, and the up-and-coming athletes over 50!"

This partnership underscores a shared commitment to providing comprehensive and effective training across all age groups and fitness levels. ISSA students and partners can now explore the exclusive benefits, discounts, and additional offerings available through American Barbell in their dedicated student portal.

About International Sports Sciences Association

International Sports Sciences Association (ISSA) is the global leader in online fitness and wellness certifications. For more than 35 years, ISSA has been committed to delivering comprehensive, cognitive, and practical education grounded in industry research. Rooted in Certified Personal Training certifications, ISSA offers over 50 fitness and wellness certifications and specializations, including a Yoga Alliance-recognized Yoga 200-Hour Teacher Training Course, Certified Personal Training en Español, Health Coaching, Nutrition, and more. ISSA has educated nearly half a million trainers across 176 countries while driving toward their vision to connect 100 million people to the power of healthy living by 2030.

About American Barbell

For over four decades, American Barbell has been a beacon of innovation and quality in the fitness equipment industry. The introduction of AB Athletics, a venture that represents a significant leap in fitness training and education, heralds a new era of comprehensive fitness solutions, combining world-class equipment with elite training programs, embodying American Barbell's enduring commitment to redefining industry standards.

