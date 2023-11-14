International Sports Sciences Association Welcomes 1st Phorm as Official Supplement Partner

"We're eager to fuel the enthusiasm of our existing students and prospective members alike, showcasing the opportunities that lie ahead by joining ISSA and embracing the industry leading supplements offered by 1st Phorm," shared Kurt Mangum II, ISSA Director of Strategic & Business Partnerships. Post this

"The buzz is real, and we are excited to introduce our new official supplement partner, 1st Phorm," shared Kurt Mangum II, ISSA's Director of Strategic & Business Partnerships. "We're eager to fuel the enthusiasm of our existing students and prospective members alike, showcasing the opportunities that lie ahead by joining ISSA and embracing the industry leading supplements offered by 1st Phorm."

Through ISSA, fitness enthusiasts will not only have access to incredible 1st Phorm opportunities, they will also solve two common challenges: securing discounts on high-quality supplements and embarking on a journey to generate revenue while gaining valuable insights into building their fitness training business.

The partnership offers ISSA members with 1st Phorm's award-winning supplements as well as an entire ecosystem of opportunities. The Legionnaire Program offers members the ability to earn while they learn, get early access to exciting events and product launches, and gain access to valuable educational resources for building their fitness businesses.

Aaron Summers, 1st Phorm's Director of the Legionnaire Program, added, "This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to help people achieve their fitness goals while offering a pathway to financial freedom. Together with ISSA, we look forward to transforming lives and empowering fitness enthusiasts around the world."

ISSA members can explore the abundance of 1st Phorm opportunities now available in their student portal. For more information about this partnership and the exclusive benefits offered to ISSA members, visit the ISSA student portal https://www.issatrainer.com/professional-division/partner-discounts/.

About International Sports Sciences Association

International Sports Sciences Association (ISSA) is the global leader in online fitness and wellness certifications. For 35 years, ISSA has been committed to delivering comprehensive, cognitive, and practical education grounded in industry research. Rooted in Certified Personal Training certifications, ISSA offers over 50 fitness and wellness certifications and specializations, including a Yoga Alliance-recognized Yoga 200-Hour Teacher Training Course, Certified Personal Training en EspaQol, Health Coaching, Nutrition, and more. ISSA has educated nearly half a million trainers across 176 countries while driving toward their vision to connect 100 million people to the power of healthy living by 2030.

About 1st Phorm

1st Phorm is a leading supplement company known for its commitment to producing top-quality products designed to optimize fitness performance. With a focus on innovation, education, and empowerment, 1st Phorm is changing the way fitness enthusiasts approach their health and wellness journey.

