International Student Insurance (ISI) Launches New School Sales Portal for Real-Time Enrollment Management

Key Features of the School Sales Portal:

Real-Time Enrollment Access: Administrators can now view individual student enrollments in real-time, including plan levels, dates of coverage, and extensions or renewals. This allows for more efficient management and oversight of student insurance plans.

Comprehensive Compliance Monitoring: The SSP enables administrators to flag non-compliant policies. Whether it's incorrect dates, wrong plan selection, or payment issues, administrators can easily flag policies. This proactive approach ensures that all students meet the necessary insurance requirements.

Effective Communication: When a policy is flagged as non-compliant, the SSP initiates an outreach from ISI's customer service team to the student. Administrators can provide detailed notes to guide the customer service team, ensuring swift resolution of any compliance problems. Administrators are then notified once a plan is compliant.

User-Friendly Interface: The portal is designed with ease of use in mind. Administrators can log in securely, view detailed reports, and search or filter enrollments using advanced options.

Customizable Views: The SSP offers Simple, Advanced, and Custom views, allowing administrators to tailor the information displayed to meet their specific needs. This flexibility ensures that relevant data is always at hand, streamlining the management process.

Jennifer Frankel, Vice President of University Relations at ISI, expressed excitement about the new portal, stating, "At ISI, we are committed to providing tools that enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of school administrators. The School Sales Portal is a testament to our dedication to supporting international students and their institutions, and to ensure compliance of our plans."

With the launch of the SSP, ISI continues to lead the way in offering innovative solutions, state-of-the-art technology, and building systems that create efficiencies for schools around the world.

For more information on the SSP and to start using the portal, please contact us.

