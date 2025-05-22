International Student Insurance (ISI) Relaunches Emotional & Mental Health Training Program for International Students

"As we continue to see the growing importance of mental health awareness on campus, we understand the need for resources that are accessible and effective." - Jennifer Frankel, Vice President of University Relations Post this

A ready-to-use presentation to guide students through the material

Engaging videos featuring real student experiences with mental health and stigma

Interactive activities to foster meaningful discussion

A detailed proctor guide with a full script and facilitation tips

A digital student handout summarizing key concepts and offering helpful resources

"As we continue to see the growing importance of mental health awareness on campus, we understand the need for resources that are accessible and effective — and designed specifically with the needs of international students in mind," said Jennifer Frankel, Vice President of University Relations at ISI. "We're here to help meet that need as part of our commitment to supporting international students throughout their time here in the United States."

The refreshed program reflects the most current understanding of the unique challenges international students face, including those amplified in the post-pandemic landscape. New scenarios and culturally relevant content explore topics like culture shock, stigma surrounding mental health, and navigating the U.S. healthcare system — all designed to help students feel more prepared and supported.

Schools can request access to the full training here:

https://administrators.internationalstudentinsurance.com/training/mental-health-awareness/

"We designed this program to be flexible," added Frankel. "Schools can use the complete training or integrate individual components — such as our videos or student handout — into their own wellness efforts. It's all about meeting students where they are."

Schools can feature the training's two cornerstone videos in their orientation or are welcome to embed the videos on their schools' websites:

Mental Health Awareness for International Students – This video introduces the concepts of mental health covering warning signs, dispelling myths, and showing how to seek treatment.

Culture Shock and Stress — International Student Stories – Shares first-hand insights from 11 international students about their emotional journeys adjusting to life in the U.S.

These videos are available in 8 languages and you can view the complete video library online at: https://www.internationalstudentinsurance.com/explained/videos/

