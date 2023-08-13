International Trademark Association Announces 2nd Open Innovation Challenge To Take Place in Houston, Texas, in November

In the ongoing pursuit of empowering entrepreneurs and intellectual property (IP) innovation, the International Trademark Association (INTA) has opened registration for its second Open Innovation Challenge (OIC). The OIC is designed to rapidly propel start-up and scale-up businesses by offering professional guidance through expert judges and resource access.

"The OIC also serves to foster collaborative, creative, and entrepreneurial growth of start-ups and scale-ups, and to advance their ideas quickly in the brand and IP ecosystem," noted INTA CEO Etienne Sanz de Acedo. "It is also an exciting opportunity for INTA to usher in the next generation of innovators and educate up-and-coming entrepreneurs on the important role IP plays in protecting original ideas, advancing innovation, and creating strong financial foundations for new companies."

INTA is committed to resourcing useful programs with diverse and experienced mentors who have committed their time and expertise to the competition and as part of the prize. The OIC is another channel through which the Association is providing business owners and entrepreneurs access to its global network of brand owners and professionals.

"Ultimately, the OIC is connecting startups and scaleups with vital and exclusive resources at the start of their ventures… when it is most vital," said Sheila Francis, INTA's Director for Knowledge & Development. "The focus on fostering a collaborative and inclusive environment encourages knowledge-sharing, and the cross-pollination of ideas also enhances the prospects for successful open innovation within these ecosystems."

The judge's panel will include:

Brian Daniel , Vice President of Charles River Associates ( USA ), who manages valuation, litigation, and strategy assignments in a wide variety of industries;

, Vice President of Charles River Associates ( ), who manages valuation, litigation, and strategy assignments in a wide variety of industries; Mathilde Beauplat-Saada, ESG Manager for Exelerate Energy ( USA ), a multilingual sustainability professional with more than a decade of experience leading complex cross-department and international sustainability projects; and

), a multilingual sustainability professional with more than a decade of experience leading complex cross-department and international sustainability projects; and Rebecca Quah , Managing Director, Asia Client Development, CBRE Inc. ( USA ), where she works with a specialized team that focuses on business development in real estate.

The three other judges will be announced at a later date.

The OIC is open to start-ups and scale-ups, and the criteria for participation can be found here. The Challenge welcomes applications from all industries and invites innovators from all over the world to participate. Applicants must submit all materials by September 12.

The shortlisted finalists will present live on November 14, in Houston, Texas (USA), during INTA's 2023 Leadership Meeting, and winners will be announced during the Opening and Awards Ceremonies.

The 2023 Leadership Meeting takes place November 14–17, in Houston, Texas (USA). The Meeting is an invitation-only event for the INTA Board and its member volunteers, where they gather to advance the Association's mission and strategic objectives, network, and take advantage of an advanced-level educational program. More than 1,500 INTA member volunteers from around the world are expected to attend this year's Leadership Meeting.

