International Trademark Association Will Bring Global IP Global Community to San Diego, California in 2025

In 2015, INTA held its Annual Meeting in San Diego. 9,875 Registrants attended, a record at the time. "We are thrilled to return to San Diego for our 2025 Annual Meeting," said INTA CEO Etienne Sanz de Acedo. "The city is a favorite of many INTA members."

San Diego is a hub for innovation, particularly in biotech and life sciences. It is home to many innovative brands and is currently developing a new Research and Development District along the bayfront.

The city also boasts access to multiple airports, a wide range of hotels, restaurants and nightlife, a highly walkable downtown, a famously pleasant climate, and the natural beauty of its coastline. Known for its diverse, inclusive environment, resulting in a strong sense of community, San Diego is also a welcoming city.

"San Deigo is a place that reflects some of the Association's most important values, including celebrating innovation and a spirit of inclusivity," said Mr. Sanz de Acedo. "It is an attractive and convenient destination, and we look forward to welcoming our members from around the world to San Diego next year."

Pre-sale registration for the 2025 Annual Meeting is now open to INTA members registered for the 2024 Annual Meeting. This pre-sale ends on June 30.

About the International Trademark Association

The International Trademark Association (INTA) is a global association of brand owners and professionals dedicated to supporting trademarks and complementary intellectual property (IP) to foster consumer trust, economic growth, and innovation, and committed to building a better society through brands. Members include nearly 6,400 organizations, representing more than 36,000 individuals (trademark owners, professionals, and academics) from 181 countries, who benefit from the Association's global trademark resources, policy development, education and training, and international network. Founded in 1878, INTA is headquartered in New York City, with offices in Beijing, Brussels, Santiago, Singapore, and the Washington, D.C., Metro Area, and representatives in Amman, Nairobi, and New Delhi. For more information, visit inta.org.

Media Contact

JC Darné, International Trademark Association, 212-642-1774, [email protected], www.inta.org

SOURCE International Trademark Association