International Training Unifies Diving Activities Under Scuba Diving International (SDI), Introducing the "One Dive Family" Campaign

Since the founding of Technical Diving International (TDI) nearly three decades ago, we have been a global leader in technical diving education. TDI's expertise and commitment to safety, quality, and innovation have earned us authority and respect across the diving world. With the One Dive Family campaign, we are now taking the next step in our journey, building on the legacy of TDI while unifying all our brands under SDI. This allows us to better communicate our shared values and provide a streamlined, cohesive experience for divers worldwide.

The One Dive Family campaign encapsulates who we are: a family of diving specialties committed to safety and quality, a global network of professionals supporting divers, a diverse community united by passion, and a family-run business driven by care and connection. This unification reinforces our values while fostering a stronger, more inclusive community.

As part of this unification:

TDI, ERDI, and PFI will continue as sub-brands, each maintaining its specialized focus—technical diving, emergency response diving, and performance freediving.

We remain firmly committed to delivering exceptional safety, training, and support across all diving disciplines.

The One Dive Family campaign highlights our deep respect for humanity and diversity by uniting instructors, dive centers, and divers into a shared global network.

Brian Carney, President and CEO of International Training, stated, "Since 1994, TDI has set the standard for safety and innovation in technical diving. The legacy of TDI is the foundation upon which SDI and our One Dive Family are built, ensuring that all divers receive the same high-quality training and support that has defined us for decades."

Stephanie Miele, Chief Operating Officer, added, "The One Dive Family campaign celebrates everything we've stood for since 1994. As a family-run business with a global network of professionals and divers, this unification allows us to clearly express our purpose and values. Under SDI, we'll continue leading as a global, diverse family of divers, fostering inclusivity in our effort to help more people safely explore the underwater world with confidence and lasting awe."

Visit tdisdi.com/our-story/ to learn more about how SDI can guide your underwater adventures with the same rigor and excellence that have defined TDI since 1994.

