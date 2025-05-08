International Van Lines earns 2025 Buyer's Choice Award from ConsumerAffairs, based on verified customer reviews

Best long-distance and international moving company for 2025 Post this

International Van Lines was recognized in the following category/categories:

Best Overall Value

Best Customer Service

Best Moving Experience

"The Buyer's Choice Awards are unique because they're grounded in real feedback from real people," said Zac Carman, CEO of ConsumerAffairs. "By analyzing millions of reviews with our proprietary technology, we're able to spotlight the companies delivering exceptional service and making a real difference in people's lives."

To select the winners, ConsumerAffairs evaluated verified customer reviews for emotional tone, recurring themes, and overall satisfaction. The awards spotlight the moments in the buying journey that matter most: clarity, confidence, support, and peace of mind.

All reviews analyzed for the 2025 awards were submitted by verified customers and published on ConsumerAffairs.com. Reviews are collected through structured phone interviews and detailed online surveys and must meet quality standards for depth and credibility before appearing on the website.

Here's what customers had to say about International Van Lines:

"They were very friendly and professional. I would use them again," said Rachel, Whitehouse Station, NJ

"They loaded and unloaded my belongings with care and respect. I recommend them to anyone who needs a moving company," said Christina, Glenn Heights, TX

"I've moved overseas a few times, and International Van Lines was by far the best international moving company i've worked with. .

Established in 2000, IVL has become one of the most common names in the moving industry. They offer a wide range of moving services, all while utilizing technology. Additionally, they maintain one of the best reputations in the moving industry today. We are proud to announce that IVL is the winnder of our Buyers Choice Award.

