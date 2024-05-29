International Volcanic Wines Conference Returns to New York City on June 18th, 2024

Created and hosted by award-winning author and Master Sommelier John Szabo and Volcanic Wines International, the Conference returns to New York City for its fourth edition

NEW YORK, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Volcanic Wines International, (VWI), in concert with John Szabo, Master Sommelier and award-winning author, is proud to share the highly anticipated return of the International Volcanic Wines Conference (IVWC). The event will be held at the Altman Building (135 West 18th St, New York, NY) on Tuesday, June 18th, 2024, from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

With the mission of offering educational opportunities for the wine trade to learn more about the distinctive character of wines from volcanic vineyards, the fourth edition of the International Volcanic Wines Conference will feature 65+ wineries from 15+ of the world's wine regions including Etna, the Canary Islands, Lake County, Oregon, Pantelleria, Santorini, and many more. This eagerly anticipated event, created and hosted by Volcanic Wines International, in partnership with John Szabo, will be a singular opportunity to experience a selection of unique wines from the most dynamic soils in the world.

"I'm excited for this continuation of the International Volcanic Wines Conference. It really shows how interest in this category is continuing to grow and that more people are seeking out wines made from grapes grown in volcanic soils," commented John Szabo, MS. "At no other time will so many wines from the broad volcanic category all be available for tasting in one place. And the addition of the winning wines from the first Volcanic Annual Wine Awards will further enrich the conference and its educational opportunities."

During the day, there will be several opportunities to take a deeper look into the specifics of volcanic wines with four dedicated masterclasses featuring topics on various world volcanic wine regions.

The first masterclass, titled Upper Left Rock: Exploring the Volcanic Influence in Columbia and Willamette Valleys will be hosted by Winebow, from 11:00 - 11:50 AM, covering the wines of the Pacific Northwest and led by Ron Edwards MS, Ryan Pennington, COO at L'Ecole no 41, and John Szabo MS. From 12:20 to 1:10 PM, John Szabo MS and Antonio Rallo will lead From Etna to Pantelleria: Volcanic Terroir of Sicily and Donnafugata's Experience, featuring the wines of Donnafugata, a historic Sicilian estate. Directly following, Ana María Martín, sommelier and holder of a diploma in Wine & Spirits (London), will lead The Atlantic's Hidden Gems: Unveiling Canarian Wines and their Exclusive Varieties from 1:40 - 2:30 PM. This seminar, sponsored by GMR Canarias, will focus on the unique terroirs of the region and the varietals that make up the island's incredibly distinctive wines with examples from seven producers. The final masterclass of the day will be A Curated Tour of the Legends of Santorini from 3:30 - 3:50 PM, and participants will experience wines from Sigalas, Santo Wines, Estate Argyros, and Vassaltis.

"We're looking forward to connecting the incredibly diverse world of volcanic wines with the wine trade, educators and media,"commented Gino Colangelo, president of Colangelo & Partners. "These are some of the world's most interesting wines, preserving traditional winemaking techniques and ancient varieties."

Exhibiting wineries this year include: Alberelli di Giodo, Artisanal Cellars with Palmento Costanzo, Athenee Importers with Artemis Karamolegos, Tsiakkas Winery and Vinea Ardua Vineyards, Banville Wine Merchants with Farina, San Salvatore, Terra Costantino, Tenimenti Leone, Bassermann-Jordan and Markus Molitor, Brassfield Estate, GMR Canarias with Viña Norte, Bodegas Reverón, Marba, Murcal, Eidán, Linaje Del Pago, 4 Lías, Chasnero, Zanata, Niray, Atlante, El Grifo , Piedra Fluida, Tendal and El Sitio, Donnafugata, Duca di Salaparuta, Firriato, Golan Heights Winery, Lake County Winegrowers with Domaine Helena, Wild Diamond Vineyards, Hawk & Horse Vineyards, Shannon Family of Wines and Sol Rouge, Obsidian Wine Co., Panebianco Wines with Cantine Olivella, Tenuta Bastonaca, Masari, La Cappuccina and Generazione Alessandro, Pieropan, Pietradolce, Planeta, Storica Wines (MJ Imports) with Voskevaz, Van Ardi and Zulal , Tasca D'Almerita - Tenuta Tascante, Tornatore, Vera Wines & Spirits with Maugeri, Tenute dei Ciclopi, Roberto Abbate and Su'Entu, Estate Argyros, Santowines, Vassaltis, Domaine Sigalas, Frederick Wildman And Sons, Ltd with Fontana Candida and Re Manfredi, Winebow with Nicosia, Vulcanica Vodka, Suavia, Gai'a, L'Ecole no 41, Bledsoe/Doubleback, Lemelson, Archery Summit and Adelsheim.

Also in attendance will be Maison Moussié and water sponsor Waiākea Hawaiian Volcanic Water.

Maison Moussié creates luxury barrels positioned for high-end wines. It is best known for its Petra Collection- barrels toasted with a unique and patented heated stone toasting technology invented by founder Thomas Moussié. The non-combustion process uses natural stones (lava rock and jadeite) and water elements combined with heat to create consistent and evenly toasted barrels.

Founded in 2012, Waiākea Hawaiian Volcanic Beverages was created with the mission to provide naturally healthy Hawaiian coffee and water products while contributing to and promoting clean water access, conservation, and education for those in need in Hawai'i and throughout the world. As the enviro-tech leader in its category, all Waiākea products are sustainably sourced, the company was the first to use 100% post-consumer recycled packaging and they play a role as a catalyst in the circular bottle-to-bottle economy. Their water is sourced from a deep well on the eastern base of the Mauna Loa volcano, originating as rain and snowmelt before slowly filtering through the thousands of feet of porous volcanic rock, emerging at the base as crisp, mineral, and electrolyte-rich, naturally alkaline water.

In May, Volcanic Wines International conducted the first edition of the Volcanic Wine Awards with results for the Chairman's Award, Gold, Silver, and Bronze medals, and the Honorable Mention category, which will be announced on June 10 on the Wine & Spirits Website. The award recipients from the Volcanic Wine Awards will also have the opportunity to showcase their wines at the Volcanic Wine Awards table within the IVWC 2024.

About John Szabo

Master Sommelier John Szabo was the first Canadian to add the "MS" after his name in 2004. He holds the International Wine & Spirits Education Trust Diploma with honors, and the Canadian Sommelier Guild diploma. He's the principal critic for WineAlign.com, Canada's premiere wine resource, and co-host and producer of the podcast Wine Thieves with a global following in the trade. He contributes to many international trade and consumer publications and is currently co-writing a book on wine chemistry. He is a regular guest speaker at events worldwide and has traveled to virtually every wine-producing country on earth, (volcanic and otherwise!) in pursuit of fine wine and to keep on top of this fascinating industry. In his spare time, he tends to his new vineyard in Prince Edward County, Ontario.

About Volcanic Wines International (VWI)

Volcanic Wines International's mission is to lead in defining and establishing a Volcanic Wine Movement by educating the wine trade public about volcanic wine and establishing the volcanic wine brand as a premium category of high-quality wines with a true sense of place. Guided by the original mission and definition of volcanic wines as set out by John Szabo in his category-defining book, Volcanic Wines: Salt Grit and Power, VWI cultivates an understanding of the distinctive geological conditions and natural forces that shape volcanic vineyards and highlights the individuality of the wines that arise from each. Since the first Volcanic Wines International Conference in 2018, there has been growing attention to volcanic wines with consumers and industry professionals alike seeking wines with singular character and compelling backstories showing the success of VWI and their mission.

About Colangelo & Partners

Colangelo & Partners specializes in premium food, wine, and spirits brands, and has long-established relationships with the key press that drive these business categories and help determine the industry leaders. Agency principals have years of experience in retail and distribution as well as communications, a rare combination that gives Colangelo & Partners invaluable insights into consumer purchasing behavior. The agency focuses on "closing the loop" between creative communications programs, distribution, promotion, publicity, and the consumer to maximize the efficiency of its communications programs and deliver measurable results. http://www.colangelopr.com/

