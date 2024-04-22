Internationally Acclaimed Angel City Chorale Announces "Rhythms of the Americas" Spring Concert at UCLA'S Royce Hall

"We're excited to take the audience on a musical adventure to experience the many cultures of the Americas with an event that's unlike anything they've experienced before." - Dr. Cristian Grases, Guest Conductor Post this

The electrifying 180-voice Angel City Chorale along with the ACC Music Ensemble will excite viewers with fresh, newly orchestrated arrangements of familiar titles like Duke Ellington's It Don't Mean a Thing if it Ain't Got that Swing and Bob Marley's Three Little Birds and will have people on their feet with the lively rendition of Diane White-Clayton's Clap Praise.

"Stepping into Sue Fink's shoes is an immense honor and it's a privilege to lead this talented ensemble," said Dr. Cristian Grases, Guest Conductor. "We're excited to take the audience on a musical adventure to experience the many cultures of the Americas with an event that's unlike anything they've experienced before."

The Angel City Youth Chorale (ACYC) Concert Choir will also be featured in the Rhythms of the Americas concert. Beyond their rehearsals on the weekends, ACYC partners with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Venice and Santa Monica (Mar Vista Gardens Branch) along with Grant Elementary School, Walgrove Elementary School, and Mosk Elementary School to provide after-school choral programs. ACYC overall now serves more than 90 students throughout Los Angeles.

The concert will take place on Sunday, June 9th at 3:00 PM at UCLA's Royce Hall and will also be livestreamed. Tickets are available from $25 - $99; to purchase tickets and donate to Angel City Chorale's Rhythms of the Americas, please visit https://angelcitychorale.org or roycehall.org.

Health and Safety Information

Royce Hall strongly recommends that all guests be fully vaccinated or receive a negative COVID-19 test prior to attending any event. If you are experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19 do not come to campus.

If you have any questions please call 310-267-4465 or email [email protected]

ABOUT ANGEL CITY CHORALE (ACC)

Angel City Chorale is proud to represent the spirit and diversity of Los Angeles in its membership, music, and outreach activities, thereby fulfilling its mission of "Building Community One Song at a Time." Celebrated Artistic Director Fink founded the Chorale at world-famous McCabe's Guitar Shop in 1993 with 18 singers – which has now grown to over 180 talented and dedicated singers, presenting a broad and eclectic repertoire including classical, gospel, jazz, pop and world music.

The chorale is best known for its performances on NBC's top-rated talent competition America's Got Talent (2018), making it all the way to the semi-finals. Hailed by Simon Cowell as "one of the best choirs we've ever had," the Chorale earned the coveted Golden Buzzer, touching nearly 20 million viewers with their rich sound and compelling message of unity and diversity. The video of Angel City Chorale's captivating performance of Toto's "Africa" has been viewed more than 80 million times by people around the world.

