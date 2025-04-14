Internationally Acclaimed Angel City Chorale Announces Spring 2025 Concert, "People Get Ready"

Los Angeles' premier community choir makes debut performance at the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center May 25th

LOS ANGELES, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The acclaimed Angel City Chorale (ACC), the Golden Buzzer sensation from America's Got Talent, is proud to announce its Spring 2025 concert, "People Get Ready." Known for its dynamic performances and powerful message of unity, the choir will take the stage on Sunday, May 25th, 2025, at 4:00 pm at the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center. The chorale aims to inspire, energize, and fill the audience with hope, joy, and the promise of a brighter tomorrow through a diverse selection of songs.

More than just a concert, "People Get Ready" is a call to action—a musical journey exploring some of the most pressing issues of our time, including climate change, poverty, standing up for our beliefs, improving our cities, women's rights, and personal empowerment. Through stirring anthems of resilience; bold musical storytelling; and captivating choralography, the 150-voice Angel City Chorale will invite audiences to reflect, connect, and take part in shaping a more just and compassionate world.

With a repertoire spanning multiple genres and cultures, "People Get Ready" showcases stirring gospel, contemporary anthems, and fresh interpretations of iconic songs that celebrate the power and perseverance of the human spirit. Highlights include Bob Dylan's "The Times They Are A-Changin'," Joni Mitchell's "Big Yellow Taxi," and Carly Simon's "Let the River Run." The program also features poignant works that explore themes of identity, empowerment, and justice, such as "Un Derecho de Nacimiento (A Birthright)," "What Happens When a Woman," and "They Are Mother."

"Expect uplifting arrangements and moving musical moments that inspire us all to choose love over fear, action over apathy, and harmony over discord," says Sue Fink, Artistic Director of Angel City Chorale. "This concert is about more than just beautiful music—it's about sparking change and reminding us that together, we can create a more just and compassionate world."

The Concert Choir from beloved Angel City Youth Chorale (ACYC) will take the stage at "People Get Ready," showcasing the next generation of vocal talent. Through its partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Monica's Jack & Cindy Jones Youth Center at Mar Vista Gardens Club, as well as Grant Elementary, Walgrove Elementary, and Stanley Mosk Elementary, ACYC now provides music education to over 145 students through its After-School Program and Concert Choir Program—empowering young voices and fostering a love for choral music.

The concert will take place on Sunday, May 25th at 4:00 PM at Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center, located at 1935 Manhattan Beach Blvd, Redondo Beach. Parking is free. Tickets are available in four pricing tiers, including fees: $30, $52, $73, and $104. To purchase tickets and support Angel City Chorale's "People Get Ready" program, please visit https://angelcitychorale.org.

Follow Angel City Chorale on Instagram @angelcitychorale; on Facebook @angelcitychorale; and on TikTok @angelcitysings for the latest updates.

About Angel City Chorale

Now in its 32nd year among the premier choral groups in Southern California, Angel City Chorale is proud to represent the spirit and diversity of Los Angeles in its membership, music, and outreach activities, thereby fulfilling its mission of "Building Community One Song at a Time." Celebrated Artistic Director Fink founded the Chorale at the world-famous McCabe's Guitar Shop in 1993 with 18 singers – which has now grown to over 150 talented and dedicated singers, presenting a broad and eclectic repertoire that includes classical, gospel, jazz, pop, and world music.

The chorale is best known for its performances on NBC's top-rated talent competition, America's Got Talent (2018), making it to the semi-finals. Hailed by Simon Cowell as "one of the best choirs we've ever had," the Chorale earned the coveted Golden Buzzer, touching nearly 20 million viewers with its rich sound and compelling message of unity and diversity. The video of Angel City Chorale's captivating performance of Toto's "Africa" has been viewed more than 80 million times by people worldwide.

Media Contact

Jackie Crystal, Crystal Susco Pr, 1 3238399397, [email protected]

SOURCE Angel City Chorale