Internationally Acclaimed Angel City Chorale Celebrates the Culmination of 30 Years with "Holiday Homecoming" Holiday Concert at UCLA's Royce Hall

"Whether you celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah, or Kwanzaa, ACC is your home for the holidays - just like it's been my home for the past 30 years. Like we always say, 'It's Not the Holidays til the Angels Sing.'" - Sue Fink, Artistic Director Post this

"We have an amazing show this year that will give you goosebumps and maybe even bring a tear or two!" said Sue Fink, Artistic Director. "Whether you celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah, or Kwanzaa, ACC is your home for the holidays - just like it's been my home for the past 30 years. Like we always say, 'It's Not the Holidays til the Angels Sing.'"

The Angel City Youth Chorale (ACYC) will also be featured in the Holiday Homecoming concert. The partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Venice & Mar Vista along with Grant Elementary in Santa Monica and the Walgrove School now serves more than 90 students through after school and weekend classes.

The concert will take place on Saturday, December 2nd at 7:00 PM and Sunday, December 3rd at 3:00 PM at UCLA's Royce Hall. The Sunday afternoon performance will also be livestreamed. Tickets are available from $19 - $99; to purchase tickets and donate to Angel City Chorale's Holiday Homecoming, please visit https://angelcitychorale.org or roycehall.org

Follow Angel City Chorale on Instagram @angelcitychorale; on Facebook @angelcitychorale; and on TikTok @angelcitysings for the latest updates.

Health and Safety Information

Royce Hall strongly recommends that all guests be fully vaccinated or receive a negative COVID-19 test prior to attending any event. If you are experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19 do not come to campus

If you have any questions please call 310-267-4465 or email [email protected]

ABOUT ANGEL CITY CHORALE (ACC)

Now in its 30th year among the premier choral groups in Southern California, Angel City Chorale is proud to represent the spirit and diversity of Los Angeles in its membership, music, and outreach activities, thereby fulfilling its mission of "Building Community One Song at a Time." Celebrated Artistic Director Fink founded the Chorale at world-famous McCabe's Guitar Shop in 1993 with 18 singers – which has now grown to over 180 talented and dedicated singers, presenting a broad and eclectic repertoire including classical, gospel, jazz, pop and world music.

The chorale is best known for its performances on NBC's top-rated talent competition America's Got Talent (2018), making it all the way to the semi-finals. Hailed by Simon Cowell as "one of the best choirs we've ever had," the Chorale earned the coveted Golden Buzzer, touching nearly 20 million viewers with their rich sound and compelling message of unity and diversity. The video of Angel City Chorale's captivating performance of Toto's "Africa" has been viewed more than 80 million times by people around the world.

Media Contact

Jackie Crystal, Crystal Susco PR, 1 3238399397, [email protected]

SOURCE Angel City Chorale