SANTA FE, N.M., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Internationally Renowned Concert Pianist Maria Andriasova, Laureate Of The Gulbenkian Prize, Lisbon, Portugal, Marks Fiftieth Anniversary Of Her Professional Debut.

Maria Andriasova made her professional debut in 1974 in her native Moscow as an actor and an narrator reciting poetry by Vladimir Lazarev in a Live Broadcast for over 2 billion people via OIRT International Radio in a Gala Concert which featured the music by some of the greatest Russian composers, including the legendary Second Symphony by her father, the iconic Moscow composer Iosif Andriasov (Andriasian.)

The Concert also featured "The Bells of Kremlin" by Rodion Schedrin, The Sixth Symphony by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, and The Third Piano Concerto by Sergei Prokofiev.

Iosif Andriasov (Andriasian)

Second Symphony "Children and a Thousand Cranes" for Soloists, full symphony orchestra, and mixed choir

Text by Vladimir Lazarev based on childhood drawings cycle "Vertolyot" by the composer's daughter Maria "Mariamka" Andriasova

Additional text: Folk poetry

1971

Moscow

The composer Iosif Andriasov dedicated his Second Symphony to his Parents: Maria Fyodorovna Bedjanova-Andriasova and Arshak Osipovich Andriasov.

Commissioned by the Russian Ministry of Culture, Moscow.

Konstantin Konstantinovich Sakva, Chief editor

Performers:

Russian All-State Big Symphony Orchestra and Choir of Radio and Television

Music Director: Vladimir Fedoseev

Conductor: Gennady Cherkasov, People's Artist of Russia, Professor, Moscow State Tchaikovsky Conservatory, The Bolshoi Theater

Choirmasters: Evgenyi Ptitza, Lyudmila Yermakova

Soloists:

Galina Borisova, mezzo-soprano, Soloist, The Bolshoi Theater

Lev Kuznetzov, tenor, Soloist, Moscow Philharmonia

Ararat Mkrtychian, trombone, Soloist, Radio and Television Orchestra, Maxim Schostakovich, Music Director

Maria "Mariamka" Andriasova, Voice Soloist, Russian State Radio and Television, Russian Ministry of Culture, Moscow

Radio Fund of Russia

1974

Moscow-born Concert Pianist Maria Andriasova, Laureate of The Gulbenkian Prize, Lisbon, Portugal, graduated from The Juilliard School in New York City in the class of Professor Oxana Yablonskaya. She is the daughter of the iconic Russian composer Iosif Andriasov and Professor Marta Leonidovna Kudryashova-Andriasova.

Maria Andriasova is married to The Vatican Artist Guillermo Esparza.

