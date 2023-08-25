Internet Brands Auto Classifieds Welcomes Aaron Hahn to the Sales Team

"RacingJunk was a very valuable client of mine for many years and I'm very excited to now be part of such a great team," Hahn says. Tweet this

"We are thrilled to welcome Aaron to the team," emphasizes Scott Stetz, Director of Sales and Business Development for the Internet Brands Auto Classifieds Group. "His work with NMCA, NMRA, Goodguys and Power Auto Media gives him insight into our unique combination of marketplace and media, and his years of sales experience in the enthusiast space will be a tremendous asset to both the business and to his clients."

The new addition to the sales team will allow the Auto Classifieds group's continual evolution as the #1 online platform for race and performance enthusiasts to gather, discuss, buy, sell, trade and celebrate the industry.

The Internet Brands Auto Classifieds group is a collection of Auto Classifieds websites including RacingJunk.com, HotRodHotline.com, OldRide.com and CollectorCarNation.com. The vertical focuses on auto racing and performance, hot rods, classic and collectible vehicles & parts, as well as trailers and RVs.

