Internet Brands Auto Classifieds Welcomes Aaron Hahn to the Sales Team

Drag racing and digital media expert to bring decades of knowledge and experience to Auto Classifieds Group
NORTH ADAMS,Mass., Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Internet Brands Auto Classifieds group is pleased to welcome auto industry veteran Aaron Hahn to its sales team. Led by flagship site RacingJunk.com, the Auto Classifieds group specializes in bringing the best in buying, selling and trading in an online marketplace to the race and performance audience. Hahn's extensive experience as a publisher, promoter, and producer gives him keen insight into the unique audience the group serves, as does his years of sales expertise in the enthusiast space with an emphasis on domestic drag racing.
Known for championing the grass roots racing community in every aspect of the sport from drag racing to sprint car to off-roading to sports car, RacingJunk connects its members to the people, parts and services they need with its online marketplace, business partnerships, social media channels, and excellent sales and customer service teams. As a true enthusiast and industry veteran, Hahn will be invaluable in strengthening the connections between RacingJunk and the enthusiast community.
"We are thrilled to welcome Aaron to the team," emphasizes Scott Stetz, Director of Sales and Business Development for the Internet Brands Auto Classifieds Group. "His work with NMCA, NMRA, Goodguys and Power Auto Media gives him insight into our unique combination of marketplace and media, and his years of sales experience in the enthusiast space will be a tremendous asset to both the business and to his clients."
"RacingJunk was a very valuable client of mine for many years and I'm very excited to now be part of such a great team," Hahn says.
The new addition to the sales team will allow the Auto Classifieds group's continual evolution as the #1 online platform for race and performance enthusiasts to gather, discuss, buy, sell, trade and celebrate the industry.
The Internet Brands Auto Classifieds group is a collection of Auto Classifieds websites including RacingJunk.com, HotRodHotline.com, OldRide.com and CollectorCarNation.com. The vertical focuses on auto racing and performance, hot rods, classic and collectible vehicles & parts, as well as trailers and RVs.
