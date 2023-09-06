Internet Entrepreneur, Michael Podolsky, Ranks Two Businesses on the 2023 Inc. 5000

Both the WiserBrand.com and PissedConsumer.com revenue growth over three years demonstrate exciting progress. That growth was possible thanks to the hard work of our teams. Tweet this

PissedConsumer.com, an online review platform also offering reputation management and customer service solutions for businesses, ranked 611 in the Business Products & Services on the Inc. 5000 list in 2023.

WiserBrand.com, specializing in IT consulting services such as business development, customer service, marketing services, and information services, ranked 1603 on the full Inc. 5000 list. The company also ranked 97 in the IT services category.

"My partners, teams, and I are grateful to be recognized for our recent growth," said Michael Podolsky. "But we won't stop here. We'll continue building bridges between businesses and their customers. We'll translate our own successes into greater growth for our clients. And we'll continue to do so while amplifying the voices of consumers."

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Michael Podolsky

Michael Podolsky is a Ukrainian-American internet entrepreneur and the co-founder and CEO of both PissedConsumer.com and WiserBrand.com. He brings 20 years of experience on Wall Street to his entrepreneurial endeavors where he aims to empower consumers while helping businesses reach new customers and make the most of consumer feedback.

Podolsky also has a strong history of advocacy - for consumer rights, free speech, and bringing the truth about Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Via PissedConsumer.com, he educates visitors about which companies still do business with Russia during its invasion of Ukraine so they can make more informed decisions about what they choose to support with their spending power.

About PissedConsumer.com

PissedConsumer.com is a consumer advocacy and review website where more than 15 million users read, watch, and voice customer service concerns. On the website, visitors can research over 100 thousand companies, products and services before making purchasing decisions. PissedConsumer.com also provides online reputation marketing and customer service solutions, having helped over 500 companies improve their brand image, online reputation, and customer relations.

About WiserBrand.com

WiserBrand.com is a global IT consulting and digital solutions company focused on IT consulting, web development, app / SAAS development, digital marketing, and customer support. With its team of e-commerce experts, WiserBrand helps online businesses grow and prioritize customer care.

