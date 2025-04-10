Internet Infrastructure Coalition (i2Coalition) Partners with HostingJournalist Global News Magazine to Strengthen Member Advocacy

"This collaboration with media partner HostingJournalist strengthens the advocacy of our members and collective voice in the industry," says Christian Dawson, co-founder and Executive Director of i2Coalition. Post this

As a leading news magazine for the cloud, hosting and data center infrastructure industry founded in 2013, HostingJournalist.com last year launched its HostingJournalist Insider self-publishing service. It allows Insider partners, including i2Coalition and its members, to create company profiles and instantly publish content without editorial interference. In designated editorial sections on the HostingJournalist.com global news platform, alongside the main editorial news, i2Coalition and its members can publish their press releases, blogs, videos, live/online events, staff updates, white papers, research reports, and eBooks.

Content Partner Self-Publishing Service

"Joining a cooperative organization like i2Coalition is a great way for our members to become involved in the debate over Internet infrastructure policy. This partnership with HostingJournalist Magazine will strengthen our members' advocacy," said Christian Dawson, co-founder and Executive Director of the Internet Infrastructure Coalition (i2Coalition). "Internet Service Providers' views are heard when they band together through i2Coalition. Together, we can drive change, even if our members lack resources to monitor legislation or influence decision-makers. We help them acquire knowledge, resources, and a community that is dedicated to defending their rights. By partnering with HostingJournalist, i2Coalition helps amplify member voices in key discussions shaping the Internet's future."

"The HostingJournalist editorial team puts ample time into informing the cloud, hosting, data center industry and beyond about the latest developments on a daily basis, with room for editorial contributions from within the sector," said Koen Stegeman, editor-in- Editor-in-Chief and Co-Founder of HostingJournalist.com. "With the debut of HostingJournalist Insider last year, content partners can now more easily contribute to our editorial efforts. Organizations can participate in HostingJournalist's editorial process from their own content management dashboard and share their business content - including press releases, blogs, videos, and more - in various editorial sections. We strongly support i2Coalition's Internet infrastructure mission and are therefore delighted that they're now becoming an Insider content partner while inviting their members to share their content via HostingJournalist.com as well."

For a list of i2Coalition members and more information about these i2Coalition members, visit: https://hostingjournalist.com/i2coalition

To learn more about the HostingJournalist Insider self-publishing service aimed at for the cloud, hosting and data center infrastructure sector, visit: https://hostingjournalist.com/insider-self-publishing-service

Take this brief, two-minute guided dashboard tour to get a better understanding of the features and publication opportunities of the HostingJournalist Insider self-publishing service: https://HostingJournalist.com/guided-tour

About i2Coalition

The i2Coalition (Internet Infrastructure Coalition) advocates for the interests of companies building and supporting the internet's infrastructure. Representing web hosting companies, data centers, domain registrars, cloud providers, and related businesses, the organization ensures their voices are heard in policy discussions. By fostering innovation, promoting open internet principles, and addressing industry challenges, the i2Coalition strengthens the foundation of a robust, global digital economy while supporting its members' growth and success.

About HostingJournalist Magazine

HostingJournalist.com is a leading global news magazine dedicated to the cloud, hosting, and data center industry. Founded in 2013, HostingJournalist.com delivers daily news, insights, and trends to industry professionals, including technology advancements, market developments, and expert commentary. With a focus on providing valuable resources, HostingJournalist.com serves as a reliable source for B2B audiences, fostering knowledge sharing and keeping readers/viewers informed about the rapidly evolving Internet infrastructure landscape.

Media Contact

Inge Breider, HostingJournalist B.V., 31 630491407, [email protected], https://hostingjournalist.com/

Christian Dawson, i2Coalition, 1 (202) 524-3183, [email protected], https://i2coalition.com/

SOURCE HostingJournalist B.V.