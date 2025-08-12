Intero Real Estate Services Launches Elevate, Powered by Notable

"The Elevate program is a valuable solution for our agents and clients," said Heather Victoria, VP of Partnerships, Intero, "providing funds in advance for improving the sales process and experience, and differentiating Intero's full-service brokerage from others." Post this

"Intero has always been committed to delivering high-touch, high-performance service to its clients," said Austin Lane, CEO & Founder of Notable. "We're proud to support that mission with Elevate, a simple, flexible, and smart solution for sellers and agents alike."

"The Elevate program is a valuable solution for our agents and clients," said Heather Victoria, VP of Partnerships, Intero, "providing funds in advance for improving the sales process and experience, and differentiating Intero's full-service brokerage from others."

To learn more, visit: www.notablefi.com

About Notable Finance

Notable is a pay-at-close financing solution that provides homeowners with an unsecured line of credit to cover home preparation costs, with no payments due until the home sells. With over $1 billion in credit issued across 33,000 transactions, Notable helps sellers unlock their home's potential while empowering agents to close faster, more competitive deals.

Our mission is to empower homeowners and agents with flexible financial tools that enhance the home-selling process. Our vision is to become the leading fintech partner for real estate professionals, service pros, and stagers - offering simple, accessible financial products that remove friction and drive results.

Headquartered in Stamford, CT, Notable operates across the U.S. and is trusted by leading real estate brands. Loans are provided by Notable Finance, LLC, NMLS #1824748.

Learn more at www.notablefi.com

About Intero

Intero, a wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America Inc., serves Northern California and Nevada with 16 offices throughout the greater Silicon Valley, San Francisco, Western Nevada, and the Greater Lake Tahoe Region. The Intero Franchise network comprises 20 affiliates located in California, Nevada, Tennessee, and Texas. The company is headquartered in the heart of California's Silicon Valley.

Find more information about Intero at www.intero.com. Find more information about HomeServices of America at www.homeservices.com.

