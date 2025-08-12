Intero Real Estate Services Launches Elevate, Powered by Notable

Elevate gives Intero agents a strategic edge with pay-at-close financing that empowers sellers and accelerates sales
STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intero, a wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America, Inc., has partnered with Notable to launch Elevate, a pre-sale home improvement program that allows sellers to access up to $50,000 with no upfront cost and no payment due until the home sells.
Elevate gives Intero agents another powerful tool to help their clients prep and position homes for maximum return. Whether it's staging, repairs, landscaping, or move-out services, the program enables timely improvements without financial stress.
"Intero has always been committed to delivering high-touch, high-performance service to its clients," said Austin Lane, CEO & Founder of Notable. "We're proud to support that mission with Elevate, a simple, flexible, and smart solution for sellers and agents alike."
"The Elevate program is a valuable solution for our agents and clients," said Heather Victoria, VP of Partnerships, Intero, "providing funds in advance for improving the sales process and experience, and differentiating Intero's full-service brokerage from others."
To learn more, visit: www.notablefi.com
About Notable Finance
Notable is a pay-at-close financing solution that provides homeowners with an unsecured line of credit to cover home preparation costs, with no payments due until the home sells. With over $1 billion in credit issued across 33,000 transactions, Notable helps sellers unlock their home's potential while empowering agents to close faster, more competitive deals.
Our mission is to empower homeowners and agents with flexible financial tools that enhance the home-selling process. Our vision is to become the leading fintech partner for real estate professionals, service pros, and stagers - offering simple, accessible financial products that remove friction and drive results.
Headquartered in Stamford, CT, Notable operates across the U.S. and is trusted by leading real estate brands. Loans are provided by Notable Finance, LLC, NMLS #1824748.
About Intero
Intero, a wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America Inc., serves Northern California and Nevada with 16 offices throughout the greater Silicon Valley, San Francisco, Western Nevada, and the Greater Lake Tahoe Region. The Intero Franchise network comprises 20 affiliates located in California, Nevada, Tennessee, and Texas. The company is headquartered in the heart of California's Silicon Valley.
Find more information about Intero at www.intero.com. Find more information about HomeServices of America at www.homeservices.com.
