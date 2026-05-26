Interrupt Agents Announces Partnership with Glean to Help Growth Teams Operationalize AI Faster

"We are incredibly excited to partner with Glean because growth teams need a better way to deal with scattered data, disconnected workflows, and constant pressure to do more with limited budget and bandwidth," said Ben Lack, CEO of Interrupt Agents. Post this

Through this partnership, Interrupt Agents and Glean are helping organizations establish a unified knowledge layer for growth team workflows, then extend it with implementation support, AI-native packaged apps and custom agents for specific growth team workflows. Glean provides the platform foundation that connects and understands an organization's enterprise knowledge, applications, and workflows, while preserving permissions and grounding AI experiences in trusted context.

Key benefits for customers

Faster time to value through AI-native packaged apps and implementation support that can accelerate deployment without starting from scratch.

A stronger operational foundation for AI by pairing Glean's platform with Interrupt Agents' implementation, extension, and agent development capabilities.

More practical, KPI-oriented use cases for growth teams, including campaign execution, sales prioritization, coaching, and other agents for specific growth team workflows.

"We are incredibly excited to partner with Glean because growth teams need a better way to deal with scattered data, disconnected workflows, and constant pressure to do more with limited budget and bandwidth," said Ben Lack, CEO of Interrupt Agents. "Glean gives us a strong Work AI foundation to help clients solve those challenges in a practical way. Together, we can help organizations move faster with AI-native packaged apps and agents built for the growth team workflows that actually drive measurable growth outcomes."

"The next phase of AI adoption is not about adding more standalone tools - it's about bringing AI into the workflows where teams already operate, grounded in the context of the business," said Zubin Irani, VP of Partnerships at Glean. "Interrupt Agents brings deep expertise in growth team execution, and together we can help customers apply Glean's platform to high-impact workflows with the context, permissions, and governance enterprises need."

The announcement supports a broader launch for Interrupt Agents and aligns with upcoming joint market education efforts, including a June 4 webinar with Glean and MarketingProfs focused on practical AI agents for go-to-market and growth teams. The session will highlight what AI-native agents look like in real GTM workflows and how organizations can pair Glean's Work AI platform with Interrupt Agents' applications and services to drive measurable growth.

Learn more:

Glean: glean.com

Media Contact

Ben Lack, Interrupt Agents, 1 2149522847, [email protected], www.interruptagents.com

SOURCE Interrupt Agents