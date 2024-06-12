Intersection of Quality and Operations -- A Strategy for Clinical Quality Assurance, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

They will provide behind-the-scenes insights into what industry leaders do to create a culture of quality that permeates every level of the clinical trial process. Post this

Through real-world case studies and forward-thinking strategies, this session will show how to integrate clinical quality assurance and operations to not only mitigate risk and enable compliance but also to propel trials toward success, with a focus on patient safety and data integrity.

The attendees will also understand the fundamentals of fostering a quality-first culture and learn about proactive clinical quality assurance measures that can be taken to prevent errors and ensure data integrity as the core of running clinical trials. The webinar will also cover effective strategies to secure executive buy-in, creating a company-wide commitment to quality.

Register for this webinar today to gain insights into the critical role of quality in clinical trials, and the value of a partnership approach between the quality and operations teams.

Join John Garizio, Director, Global Development Quality Operations and Partnerships, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., as well as experts from YPrime, Alison O'Neill, Chief Operating Officer; Steven Begley, Chief Compliance Officer; and (Moderator) Terry Rehm, Head of Thought Leadership and Public Relations, for the live webinar on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).

For more information or to register for this event, visit Intersection of Quality and Operations — A Strategy for Clinical Quality Assurance.

