Intertek Alchemy Launches Online "Better Process Control School" for Canned Food Manufacturing

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reviewed and approved these courses to ensure specific regulatory compliance as they pertain to the food canning industry.

The Better Process Control School courses were developed for operating supervisors involved in the production of thermally processed low-acid and acidified low-acid foods. They are also ideal for operators, supervisors, auditors, academics and government personnel who work with shelf-stable, heat-processed low-acid and acidified low-acid foods regulated by FDA or USDA.

"Consumer Brands wrote the book on Better Process Control School. And now we can share their insights and knowledge to make certification easier to achieve without traveling or scheduling conflicts," said Intertek Alchemy President Darrin Harkness. "Through the interactive curriculum, learners will gain actionable insights and practical strategies that allow them to impact their organization in a positive way."

By working with Consumer Brands, Zosi Learning is closely aligned with all relevant regulatory standards, ensuring proper compliance and certification.

"Consumer Brands worked directly with regulatory agencies including the FDA and USDA to review all aspects of the training materials and courses to properly meet regulatory standards. We also wanted to make sure to convey what the agencies want production facilities to know," said Mara Burr, vice president, regulatory and technical affairs for the Consumer Brands Association. "Because of this direct work, we are confident that the content covers all equipment and behaviors that are present in canneries. In addition to meeting regulatory standards, the content helps achieve our overall goal of promoting food safety."

For more information about the online, on-demand Better Process Control School, visit www.zosilearning.com/better-process-control-school.

About Intertek Alchemy

Intertek Alchemy has been protecting frontline workers and consumers for nearly 20 years with training solutions for processors, manufacturers, packagers, and distributors of all sizes. Because we believe people make the difference, our innovative technologies and services help ensure the everyday actions made by frontline workers have a valuable impact on food safety, workplace safety, quality, and productivity. Partner with us today to protect your workforce and consumers by bringing safety culture to life, ensuring high-quality products, and optimizing operations.

www.IntertekAlchemy.com

About Intertek

Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide. Our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices and over 46,000 people in more than 100 countries, delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for our customers' operations and supply chains. Intertek Total Quality Assurance expertise, delivered consistently with precision, pace and passion, enable our customers to power ahead safely.

www.intertek.com

