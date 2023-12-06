Intertek Alchemy's PCQI Instructor and Consultant Awarded with Two Recognitions from FSPCA

Combination of eLearning instruction with live, virtual session creates optimum experience for PCQI trainees.

AUSTIN, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intertek Alchemy, a global leader in food safety training solutions for both frontline workers and advanced FSQA professionals, is proud to announce its PCQI trainer and VP of Consulting, Jeff Chilton, has been honored with two prestigious recognitions from the Food Safety Preventive Controls Alliance (FSPCA):

Top Ten 2023 FSPCA Preventive Controls for Human Food Lead Instructor

In recognition of the number of participants trained & issued FSPCA Preventive Controls for Human Food certificates between August 15, 2022 and August 15, 2023 .

2023 FSPCA 1000 Club

In recognition of training 1000 or more participants, cumulatively in the four FSPCA training curricula, with FSPCA certificates issued.

Chilton is the expert responsible for developing Intertek Alchemy's PCQI training offerings, the new distinctions are a testament to the quality and breadth of those offerings.

The FSPCA was initiated by the FDA in 2011 to support safe food production. It is the entity responsible for developing training recognized by FDA as the standardized curriculum to help with compliance to the FSMA preventive control regulations. Upon completion of such training, an individual becomes a Preventive Control Qualified Individual (PCQI). It is industry standard for food manufacturing companies to have a number of PCQIs on their food safety team, and the "FSCPA Certification of Completion" is a great distinction for training to meet PCQI criteria. Intertek Alchemy is proud that our own Jeff Chilton has been honored with these two awards from FSPCA.

"It is an honor to be recognized as a top instructor by the FSPCA," said Jeff Chilton. Adding, "to me the most important part is being able to teach that many people in our industry on this topic. So they understand the comprehensive risk-based approach to food safety that this system really demands to be successful."

The demand for bespoke quality assurance solutions continues to grow in the food industry, driven by increasing regulation and heightened end-customer expectations. Intertek's end-to-end range of science-based assurance services for a wide range of food companies, leaves it well positioned to benefit from the compelling structural growth drivers in the sector.

Chilton has been a leader in food safety for decades, as a sought after consultant, presenter, and trainer for food safety professionals. Through Intertek Alchemy, Chilton was the first PCQI Lead Instructor to deliver a 100% online PCQI course in a blended eLearning format. This industry-leading PCQI Training Course is available through Intertek Alchemy's sister online platform Zosi.

The blended format enables the participant to take the course content online, at their own pace. And then to complete the course and receive their certificate, they must attend a live, virtual instructor-led session with Jeff Chilton and Jorge Acosta, Director of Technical Services for Intertek Alchemy's food safety consulting team.

"I think that's what makes our course the best course available," said Chilton. "The fact that we use two Lead Instructors during that 8-hour live session is invaluable to the participants. We're able to provide experience and perspective from over 60 years of combined experience, and gives class participants greater opportunity for interaction and engagement."

Oftentimes while either Chilton or Acosta is presenting, the other can be monitoring the live chat box and address participant questions immediately and in detail specific to the participant's unique situation.

"When we teach this course, we don't teach it with the intention just so you can get a certificate on the wall," explains Chilton. "We want to help you have the best food safety system that you possibly can. I'm extremely proud of the professionals we teach and their commitment to food safety."

To say Chilton has had a big impact on the food manufacturing industry – and the food supply chain we all rely on every day – is an understatement to say the least. More than 3,300 food safety professionals have received their PCQI certificate with Chilton as Lead Instructor since 2016. And several thousand more receive their HACCP training, internal auditor training, GFSI training, and more through the training and consulting Chilton provides through Intertek Alchemy.

