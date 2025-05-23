Intertribal Agriculture Council calls for Farm Bill reauthorization to support Tribal Nations, agricultural producers

"I call on Congress to continue Farm Bill negotiations and support economic opportunity, job creation, and domestic food production in Tribal and rural communities." —Kari Jo Lawrence, Intertribal Agriculture Council, CEO Post this

Support for Tribal Agriculture is Mixed

The Intertribal Agriculture Council (IAC) acknowledges that while the bill contains some positive measures that support small farmers, a full and comprehensive Farm Bill is essential for the future of Tribal agriculture.

"Tribal farmers and ranchers continue to face economic challenges, and IAC appreciates the House taking steps to support farmers and ranchers by improving the affordability of crop insurance, increasing access to drought relief programs, and reauthorizing voluntary conservation programs," said Kari Jo Lawrence, CEO of IAC. "However, these measures fall short of what Tribal Nations and producers need. I call on Congress to continue Farm Bill negotiations and support economic opportunity, job creation, and domestic food production in Tribal and rural communities."

What's at Stake for Tribal Communities

The House and Senate introduced Farm Bill texts last year, marking progress for Tribal sovereignty through expanded 638 authority, improved Tribal parity in USDA program eligibility, and changes to farm loan programs that improve access to capital for Tribal producers. Without these reforms, Tribal agriculture will continue to face barriers in accessing federal programs that increase economic development and build food security.

One in four Tribal members experience food insecurity, and many rely on federal food assistance programs, including SNAP. Changes to the SNAP program could also shift demand across federal food support systems, underscoring the importance of continued investment in Tribal agriculture and food programs that risk delay or disruption without the passage of a comprehensive Farm Bill.

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act now moves to the Senate, where revisions are under consideration.

The Intertribal Agriculture Council (IAC) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit member organization of American Indian and Alaska Native Tribes. Since its founding in 1987, the IAC has been guided by its member Tribes, advocating for the agricultural interests of Indian Country and advancing agricultural priorities across more than 56 million acres of land under Tribal jurisdiction in the United States. To learn more about IAC, visit indianag.org.

